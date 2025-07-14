In Pictures

France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris parade, celebrations

France marks its biggest holiday with 7,000 parading on foot, horseback, and in armoured vehicles along Champs-Elysees.

France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
French cavalry arrives to the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. [Mohammed Badra/Pool via Reuters]
Published On 14 Jul 2025

France is celebrating Bastille Day with nationwide festivities commemorating the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

In Paris, the celebration features 7,000 participants marching along the Champs-Elysees, including troops and armoured vehicles, followed by fighter jet flyovers and a spectacular drone light show at the Eiffel Tower.

The holiday showcases revolutionary spirit and military prowess. The parade beneath the Arc de Triomphe began with President Emmanuel Macron reviewing troops and relighting the eternal flame. Each uniform carries symbolic elements, particularly the distinctive French Foreign Legion contingent with their bearded troops wearing leather aprons and carrying axes.

In his Bastille Day speech, Macron highlighted growing global threats and announced increased military spending.

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto was the guest of honour this year as 200 Indonesian drummers joined the parade. The visit is expected to yield agreements on French military equipment purchases, including Rafale jets. Finnish, Belgian, and Luxembourg troops also participated, reflecting the event’s increasingly international character.

Special guests included Fousseynou Samba Cisse, a French man who received a personal invitation from Macron after rescuing two babies from a burning apartment. The holiday period also featured prestigious awards, with this year’s Legion of Honour recipients including Gisele Pelicot, who became a symbol for sexual violence victims during a high-profile trial.

Beyond Paris, the holiday brings family gatherings, firefighters’ balls, and rural festivals throughout France.

France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
The French air force's elite aerobatic flying team Patrouille de France (PAF) releases trails of national colours as they perform a flyover during the annual Bastille Day military parade above the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, in Paris. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
French President Emmanuel Macron, defence chief Thierry Burkhard and Military Governor of Paris Loic Mizon review troops as they stand in the command car during the military parade. [Ludovic Marin/AFP]
France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
Musicians from the Indonesian military drum band Gabundan parade during the Bastille Day military ceremony on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
A general view shows troops during the Bastille Day parade. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
A general view shows troops during the Bastille Day parade. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
A soldier of the French army's 1st Tirailleur Regiment and the unit's mascot, a ram named Messaoud, wait for the start of the parade. [Ludovic Marin/AFP]
France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
Students of the Ecole special military school march on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
Indonesian soldiers march during the Bastille Day ceremony. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
Indonesian soldiers march during the Bastille Day ceremony. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
Macron, his wife Brigitte, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah, and members of the French government attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
France marks Bastille Day with grand Paris celebrations and parades
Members of the French Brigade de Recherche et d'Intervention police unit and police officers look on as they wait for the start of the Bastille Day military parade. [Ludovic Marin/AFP]