Australia hosts largest-ever military war games

South Korean soldiers fire from a K1 tank during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, Australia's largest-ever war fighting drills at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, near Rockhampton, Australia. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
Published On 14 Jul 2025

Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest ever war drills in Australia, is under way and expected to attract the attention of Chinese spy ships. Talisman Sabre began in 2005 as a biennial joint exercise between the United States and Australia.

This year, more than 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations, including Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, and the United Kingdom, will take part over three weeks, Australia’s Department of Defence said on Sunday.

Malaysia and Vietnam are also attending as observers.

The exercise will also take place in Papua New Guinea, Australia’s nearest neighbour. It is the first time Talisman Sabre activities have been held outside Australia.

Chinese surveillance ships have monitored naval exercises off the Australian coast during the last four Talisman Sabre exercises and were expected to surveil the current exercise, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said.

“We will adjust accordingly. We will obviously observe their activities and monitor their presence around Australia, but we will also adjust how we conduct those exercises,” Conroy said.

The exercise, showcasing Australia’s defence alliance with the US, started a day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began a six-day visit to China, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

Albanese said Chinese surveillance of Talisman Sabre would not be raised with Xi. “That would be nothing unusual. That has happened in the past and I will continue to assert Australia’s national interest, as I do,” Albanese told reporters in Shanghai on Monday.

A Japanese Chu-SAM surface-to-air missile is launched during Talisman Sabre. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
South Korean soldiers pose for a photo during Australia's largest-ever war fighting drills. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
South Korean self-propelled howitzer, a K9A2, fires a shell. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
The Australian High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is fired for the first time in front of the public during the firepower demonstration. [Dean Lewins/EPA]
Military personnel watch a display at Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
An Australian air force F-35 jet participates in Australia's largest-ever war drills. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
Australia's HIMARS system is ready for firing. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
South Korean military personnel with their K1 Main Battle Tank participate in the firepower demonstration. [Dean Lewins/EPA]
The Australian HIMARS is displayed during the firepower demonstration. [Dean Lewins/EPA]