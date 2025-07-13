In Pictures

Israeli forces kill Palestinian children near water distribution point

Attack comes day after Israel’s deadliest bombardment killed 110 people, including 34 awaiting aid at a GHF site in Rafah.

A Palestinian man carries the body of his child, who was killed in an Israeli air raid on Gaza, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Jul 2025

Israeli air raids across the Gaza Strip have killed more than 30 Palestinians, at least 10 of them near a water distribution point, including six children, according to Palestinian Civil Defence.

Mahmoud Basal, civil defence spokesman, told the AFP news agency there were multiple Israeli strikes on Gaza City overnight and early morning on Sunday, resulting in eight deaths, “including women and children”, with additional injuries reported.

An Israeli attack on a home near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the south of Gaza City caused “10 martyrs and several injured”, he said.

An Israeli drone attack in central Gaza “hit a potable water distribution point in an area for displaced people”, killing eight Palestinians, including six children, with several others wounded.

Additionally, three people died when Israeli jets struck a tent housing displaced Palestinians in the southern coastal area of al-Mawasi, according to Basal.

On Saturday, Israeli forces killed at least 110 Palestinians across Gaza, including 34 people waiting for food at the controversial GHF distribution site in Rafah.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 57,882 people and wounded 138,095 others, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Palestinians inspect the wreckage of a filling station destroyed in an Israeli air raid in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians injured during Israeli air raids receive treatment on the floor at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. [Jihad Al-Sharafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian woman carries the body of her son, Majd Ahmed, six, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on Gaza, at al-Shifa Hospital. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian boy salvages a mattress from the rubble of a house in the aftermath of an overnight Israeli attack on Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians mourn a child killed in an Israeli military air raid on Gaza, at the morgue of al-Shifa Hospital. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
On Saturday, at least 110 Palestinians were killed, including 34 who were shot near the only functioning food distribution site in the Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
The northern city of Beit Hanoon was also hit. The Israeli army dropped about 50 bombs on the northeastern part of the city. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives killed in a bombardment, in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Smoke from an explosion rises in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from a southern Israeli location on July 13, 2025. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]