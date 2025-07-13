Israeli air raids across the Gaza Strip have killed more than 30 Palestinians, at least 10 of them near a water distribution point, including six children, according to Palestinian Civil Defence.

Mahmoud Basal, civil defence spokesman, told the AFP news agency there were multiple Israeli strikes on Gaza City overnight and early morning on Sunday, resulting in eight deaths, “including women and children”, with additional injuries reported.

An Israeli attack on a home near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the south of Gaza City caused “10 martyrs and several injured”, he said.

An Israeli drone attack in central Gaza “hit a potable water distribution point in an area for displaced people”, killing eight Palestinians, including six children, with several others wounded.

Additionally, three people died when Israeli jets struck a tent housing displaced Palestinians in the southern coastal area of al-Mawasi, according to Basal.

On Saturday, Israeli forces killed at least 110 Palestinians across Gaza, including 34 people waiting for food at the controversial GHF distribution site in Rafah.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 57,882 people and wounded 138,095 others, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.