Aftermath of an Israeli air attack on a Gaza cafe

Israeli air attacks kill 95 in Gaza, including 39 at a crowded cafe, with a journalist among the victims.

Debris is seen in an area of a cafe that was damaged in an Israeli strike.
An Israeli attack hit al-Baqa Cafe in Gaza City when it was crowded with women and children [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Jul 2025

Israeli forces killed at least 95 people in Gaza on Monday with air raids that left 39 dead at a seaside cafe and gunfire that killed Palestinians trying to get desperately needed food aid, witnesses and health officials said.

One air raid hit al-Baqa Cafe in Gaza City when it was crowded with women and children, said Ali Abu Ateila, who was inside at the time.

“Without warning, all of a sudden, a warplane hit the place, shaking it like an earthquake,” he said.

At least 39 people were killed and dozens were wounded, many critically.

Among the dead was journalist Ismail Abu Hatab, as well as women and children who had gathered at the cafe.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said more than 220 journalists had been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023.

The cafe, one of the few businesses to continue operating during the 20-month war, was a gathering spot for residents seeking internet access and a place to charge their phones.

Blood, rubble, and a deck of cards lie scattered in a cafe after it was hit in an Israeli air strike that killed more than 30 people near the port in Gaza City, Monday, June 30, 2025, [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Blood, rubble, and what appears to be a giant stuffed doll lie scattered in a cafe after it was hit in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A man inspects the area of the cafe that was hit in an Israeli strike. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian stands on the beach outside the cafe that was destroyed by an Israeli strike. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinians walk in what was a cafe after it was hit by an Israeli strike. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike is treated in al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinians wounded during Israeli strikes are treated in al-Shifa Hospital. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn over the bodies of people who were killed in Israeli strikes, outside al-Shifa Hospital. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]