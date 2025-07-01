Israeli forces killed at least 95 people in Gaza on Monday with air raids that left 39 dead at a seaside cafe and gunfire that killed Palestinians trying to get desperately needed food aid, witnesses and health officials said.

One air raid hit al-Baqa Cafe in Gaza City when it was crowded with women and children, said Ali Abu Ateila, who was inside at the time.

“Without warning, all of a sudden, a warplane hit the place, shaking it like an earthquake,” he said.

At least 39 people were killed and dozens were wounded, many critically.

Among the dead was journalist Ismail Abu Hatab, as well as women and children who had gathered at the cafe.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said more than 220 journalists had been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023.

The cafe, one of the few businesses to continue operating during the 20-month war, was a gathering spot for residents seeking internet access and a place to charge their phones.