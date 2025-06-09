In Pictures

Protests intensify in Los Angeles as National Guard troops deployed

Protests escalate in Los Angeles over Trump’s National Guard deployment amid immigration crackdown.

A man holds signs as a Waymo vehicles burn
A man holds signs as self-driving vehicles burn during clashes with law enforcement in Los Angeles [Ringo Chiu/AFP]
Published On 9 Jun 2025

Thousands of protesters have clashed with authorities as they took to the streets of Los Angeles for a third night in response to United States President Donald Trump’s extraordinary deployment of the National Guard.

Sunday’s protests in Los Angeles, a sprawling city of 4 million people, were centred in several blocks of the city centre. It was the third and most intense day of demonstrations against Trump’s immigration crackdown in the region, as the arrival of about 300 National Guard troops spurred anger and fear among many residents.

The troops were deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the Metropolitan Detention Center where protesters concentrated.

The crowds blocked a major highway and set fire to self-driving cars. The authorities used tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbangs.

Governor Gavin Newsom requested Trump remove the National Guard in a letter, calling their deployment a “serious breach of state sovereignty”.

It was the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who have sought to hinder the administration’s mass deportation efforts.

The arrival of the National Guard followed two days of protests, which began on Friday in central Los Angeles before spreading on Saturday to Paramount, a heavily Latino city to the south, and neighbouring Compton.

Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA’s fashion district, in a Home Depot car park and at several other locations on Friday.

The next day, they were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office near another Home Depot in Paramount, which drew out protesters who suspected another raid. Federal authorities later said there was no enforcement activity at that Home Depot.

The weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the LA area climbed above 100, federal authorities said. Many more were arrested whilst protesting, including a prominent union leader who was accused of impeding law enforcement.

The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor’s permission was in 1965, when President Lyndon B Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama, according to the Brennan Centre for Justice.

A police officer fires a 'soft round' near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
California National Guard troops participate in crowd control near the Edward R Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. [Caroline Brehman/EPA]
Police clear demonstrators after they blocked a street with a barricade during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles.
Police clear demonstrators after they blocked a street with a barricade. [David Ryder/Reuters]
A flash bomb explodes on the 101 Freeway
A flash bomb explodes on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Centre of downtown Los Angeles. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
It was the third and most intense day of demonstrations against Trump’s immigration crackdown in the region, as the arrival of about 300 National Guard troops spurred anger and fear among many residents. [David Ryder/Reuters]
A demonstrator holding a US flag confronts California Highway Patrol officers. [Jill Connelly/Reuters]
Police officers arrest activists protesting immigration raids that stopped traffic on the 101 Freeway near the Edward R Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. [Allison Dinner/EPA]
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom requested Trump remove the National Guard in a letter on Sunday afternoon, calling their deployment a 'serious breach of state sovereignty'. [Caroline Brehman/EPA]
The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor's permission was in 1965, when President Lyndon B Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama, according to the Brennan Centre for Justice. [Taurat Hossain/Anadolu]
The week-long tally of immigrant arrests in the LA area has climbed above 100, federal authorities said. [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu]