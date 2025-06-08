In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Los Angeles unrest persists as protesters rally against migrant arrests

Protesters clash with law enforcement in the US city after a crackdown on its large migrant population.

USA ICE RAID PROTEST
Federal agents fire smoke grenades at protesters in Paramount, California, US. [Allison Dinner/EPA]
Published On 8 Jun 2025

Federal agents have fired flashbangs and tear gas towards crowds angered by the arrests of dozens of migrants in Los Angeles, United States, a city with a large Latino population.

The Department for Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles this week had led to the arrest of “118 aliens, including five gang members”.

The standoff came on Saturday in the suburb of Paramount, where demonstrators gathered outside a reported federal facility, which the local mayor said was being used as a staging post by agents.

On Friday, masked and armed immigration agents carried out high-profile workplace raids across different parts of Los Angeles, drawing angry crowds and causing hours-long standoffs.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged that some residents were “feeling fear” following the federal actions.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable,” she said on X.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said multiple arrests had been made after Friday’s clashes.

“You bring chaos, and we’ll bring handcuffs. Law and order will prevail,” he said on X.

The White House has taken a firm stance against the protests, with deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller describing them as “an insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States”.

USA ICE RAID PROTEST
Confrontations broke out on Saturday near a Home Depot in the city of Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where federal agents were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office nearby. [Allison Dinner/EPA]
USA ICE RAID PROTEST
Agents fired tear gas, flashbangs and pepper balls, and protesters hurled rocks at Border Patrol vehicles. [Daniel Cole/Reuters]
USA ICE RAID PROTEST
Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, including in LA's fashion district and at a Home Depot, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100. [Daniel Cole/Reuters]
USA ICE RAID PROTEST
The White House announced that President Donald Trump would deploy the National Guard to 'address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester'. [Barbara Davidson/Reuters]
USA ICE RAID PROTEST
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies detain a woman in Paramount. [Barbara Davidson/Reuters]
Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons told multiple news outlets that community members showed up in response because people are fearful of activity by immigration agents. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
USA ICE RAID PROTEST
A car burns during a protest following federal immigration operations in the Compton neighbourhood of Los Angeles. [Ringo Chiu/AFP]
USA ICE RAID PROTEST
Law enforcement agents clash with demonstrators in the Compton neighbourhood of Los Angeles. [Ringo Chiu/AFP]