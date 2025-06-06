In Pictures

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

The annual festival follows the Hajj pilgrimage and commemorates sacrifice and submission to God.

Palestinians gather for Eid al-Adha prayers
Palestinians gather for Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 6 Jun 2025

Muslims around the globe are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar that commemorates sacrifice and submission to God.

The festival, running from June 6-9, honours the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to obey God’s command that he sacrifice his only son Ismail, ignoring the devil’s attempts to dissuade him from the act.

The devil appeared before Ibrahim three times, but the prophet responded by throwing stones, driving him away. As he was about to kill his son, God stayed his hand and spared his son, giving him a lamb to sacrifice instead.

The “Feast of Sacrifice” is traditionally marked by the slaughter of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel, with the meat shared among neighbours, family members and the poor.

The start of the event coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj, the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, observed by adult Muslims.

In remembrance of Ibrahim’s resistance to Satan, pilgrims at Hajj participate in a symbolic “stoning of the devil” at the Jamarat complex in Mina, near Mecca.

The stoning ritual takes place at the three spots where it is said the devil tried to dissuade Ibrahim from obeying God, represented by three concrete walls.

Pilgrims collected their pebbles overnight on Thursday from Muzdalifah, an area located a few kilometres away from Arafat, a hill outside the city of Mecca with great spiritual significance.

On Friday, an estimated 1.6 million-plus pilgrims stoned the devil, throwing their pebbles at the concrete walls in Mina.

For some, the ritual marks a solemn moment – a complete submission to God. For others, it represents a victory over evil.

Hajj
A pilgrim casts stones at pillars in the symbolic "stoning of the devil", the last rite of Hajj, in Mina near Mecca, Saudi Arabia. [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
Muslim worshipers gather for Eid al-Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
A man leads a sacrificial camel in Lahore
In Lahore, Pakistan, a man leads a camel to be sacrificed for Eid al-Adha. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Muslims gather for Eid al-Adha prayers in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo
Children gather for Eid prayers in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP]
Women shop at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival
Women gather at a market in advance of Eid al-Adha, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
A volunteer prepares freshly slaughtered beef to be distributed for free to the public, during the Eid al-Adha holiday, at a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia,
Preparing freshly slaughtered beef to be distributed for free during the Eid holiday in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Riska Munawarah/Reuters]
People pray during the Eid Salah, the morning Eid prayer, to celebrate Eid al-Adha outside Masjid At-Taqwa in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Morning prayer to celebrate Eid outside Masjid At-Taqwa in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States. [Angelina Katsanis/Reuters]
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayer at the Moskovsky central avenue during celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia
Muslims offer Eid prayer at the Moskovsky central avenue in St Petersburg, Russia. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]