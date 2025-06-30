In Pictures

Gallery|Wildlife

Wildfires fanned by strong winds scorch Turkiye’s Izmir

Blaze in the western province forces evacuations as strong winds hamper firefighters’ efforts.

Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Smoke rises as firefighting efforts continue from the air and on the ground in response to forest fires in the Menderes district of Izmir, Turkiye. [Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu]
Published On 30 Jun 2025

Firefighters are battling wildfires for the second day in Turkiye’s western province of Izmir, according to local authorities and media reports.

The blaze in Kuyucak and Doganbey areas of Izmir was fanned overnight by winds reaching 40-50kmph (25-30mph), and four villages and two neighbourhoods had been evacuated, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on Monday.

Helicopters, fire-extinguishing aircraft and other vehicles, and more than 1,000 people were trying to extinguish the fires, he told reporters in Izmir.

Turkiye’s coastal regions have been ravaged by wildfires in recent years as summers have become hotter and drier, which scientists relate to climate change.

Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Flames rise after a wildfire broke out in Seferihisar district, Izmir. [Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on Monday that the blaze was fanned overnight by winds reaching 40-50kmph (25-30mph) in Kuyucak and Doganbey areas. [Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu]
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Menderes district of Izmir. [Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu]
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Houses in the Doganbey area of ​​Seferihisar district damaged by the fire. [Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu]
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
The first fire broke out on Sunday between the districts of Seferihisar and Menderes in Izmir. [Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu]
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Damaged homes in the Doganbey area. [Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Aerial view of the aftermath of the fire in Bornova district of Izmir. [Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu]
Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires for a second day
Operations at Izmir Adnan Menderes airport were suspended due to the fire, Turkish media reported. [Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu]