Italy's Mount Etna puts on spectacular display as it erupts in Sicily

Europe's largest active volcano spewed a huge plume of ash, gas and rock.

A huge plume of ash, gas and rock spewed forth from Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano.
People watch as plumes of volcanic ash rise from Mount Etna. [Giuseppe di Stefano/Reuters]
Published On 3 Jun 2025

Sicily’s Mount Etna has once again captured global attention, putting on a spectacular display as it sent a towering cloud of smoke and ash several kilometres into the sky.

Despite the dramatic scenes, officials assured the public that the volcanic activity posed no danger to residents.

Authorities raised the alert level at Catania airport on Monday in response to the volcanic activity. However, flights continued as normal, with no immediate disruptions reported.

By the afternoon, an official update announced that the volcanic ash cloud emission had ceased.

According to Italy’s INGV National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the spectacle presented by Europe’s most active volcano was triggered when part of the southeast crater collapsed, resulting in a cascade of hot lava flows. The incident marked the 14th such eruptive phase in recent months.

The zone of risk was restricted to Etna’s summit, which was closed off to tourists as a precaution, INGV official Stefano Branca said.

Sicily’s President Renato Schifani stated that lava flows emitted in the eruption had not breached the volcano’s natural containment area, “and posed no danger to the population”.

Dramatic footage and images of the eruption quickly went viral on social media, as tremors from the event were widely felt in the towns and villages on Mount Etna’s flanks, according to Italian media reports.

Smoke billows from Mount Etna. [Giuseppe Distefano/AP Photo]
Plumes of volcanic ash rise from Mount Etna, as seen from Milo, Italy. [Marco Restivo/Reuters]
Etna has been active recently, but Monday's eruption was the most dramatic. [Joachim Herrmann/Reuters]
Experts warn that such activity could continue for weeks. [Giuseppe di Stefano/Reuters]
A drone view shows volcanic steam rising from Mount Etna. [Giuseppe di Stefano/Reuters]
Due to the volcanic activity, the level of alert was raised at the Catania airport on Monday, but no immediate interruptions were reported. [Marco Restivo/Reuters]
The area of danger was confined to the summit of Etna, which was closed to tourists as a precaution. [Giuseppe Distefano/AFP]