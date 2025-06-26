In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Floods leave six dead and thousands displaced in China

Floods in southwest China kill six and force more than 80,000 to flee as extreme weather hits.

An aerial photo shows flooded buildings in Rongjiang, in China's southwest Guizhou province. [AFP]
Published On 26 Jun 2025

Six people have died from floods in China’s Guizhou province, state media said, after more than 80,000 people were driven from their homes this week.

Towns and villages by a key river in China’s Guangxi lay half-submerged as floodwaters from a province upstream roared into the mountainous region, with the expected landfall of a tropical cyclone later on Thursday compounding disaster risk.

The flooding that overwhelmed the counties of Rongjiang and Congjiang in Guizhou province on Tuesday has spread downstream to other parts of southwest China, including rural settlements in Guangxi by the Liu River, which originates from Guizhou.

On Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said “exceptionally large floods” had swept through Guizhou’s Rongjiang county since Tuesday.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather.

This week, authorities issued the second-highest heat warning for the capital, Beijing, on one of its hottest days of the year so far.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated last week in Hunan province – neighbouring Guizhou – due to heavy rain.

Residents clean up mud after a flood in Congjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province. [cnsphoto via Reuters]
Debris left on a street after floodwaters receded in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province. [cnsphoto via Reuters]
People walk with their belongings in a flood-affected area in Congjiang, in southwestern China's Guizhou province. [AFP]
Rescue workers check a flooded street in Congjiang. [AFP]
Rescuers help evacuate residents in Rongjiang. [AFP]
People clean the mud after flood waters receded in Congjiang. [AFP]
An aerial photo shows flooded buildings in Rongjiang. [AFP]