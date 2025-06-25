In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Young Palestinians in Gaza turn plastic into fuel

Displaced Gaza youth make fuel from plastic to survive amid war and widespread hunger.

Boy working in thick cloud of black smoke and wearing face mask.
Mohammed Najm working at a makeshift burner used to extract fuel from melted plastic [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 25 Jun 2025

South of Gaza City, along the Sea Road that runs beside the Mediterranean, young Palestinians are producing fuel by melting plastic in makeshift burners.

With limited access to commercial fuel, they collect plastic waste, process it in metal drums to extract crude fuel, and then bottle and sell it to passers-by.

The work unfolds in the open air, where black smoke billows from the burners, blanketing the roadside. The area is lined with small tents where the youth store materials and rest between shifts. Horse-drawn carts and pedestrians regularly pass through the smoke-filled stretch, moving between northern and southern Gaza.

Most of those involved in the trade are displaced and have few other sources of income. The fuel they produce is used locally, often for generators or transport, and sold at a lower price than commercial alternatives.

Though the process is simple, it involves long hours and exposure to fumes and open flames. For these youth, it has become a way to earn money and support their families in a difficult and unstable environment.

Half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation and the remainder of the population is suffering from high levels of acute food insecurity, according to a recent report by the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 56,077 people and wounded 131,848, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

A Palestinian youth shows his hands while working to extract fuel from melted plastic. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Water is used to cool off the fuel extracted from melted plastic. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
A Palestinian youth shows a bottle containing fuel made from melted plastic. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Makeshift burners used to extract fuel from melted plastic are seen next to tents where displaced Palestinian youth try to make a living selling the homemade fuel. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Mohammed Najm prepares a makeshift burner. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
The work unfolds in the open air, where black smoke billows from the burners, blanketing the roadside. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
The area is lined with small tents where the youth store materials and rest between shifts. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
The fuel is sold to passers-by along the Sea Road south of Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
People drive through black smoke from makeshift burners used to extract fuel from melted plastic to sell along the Sea Road. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]