Thousands have taken to the streets in Kenya to mark a year since antigovernment protests culminated in the storming of Parliament, despite fears they would be confronted by state-backed gangs and police violence.

According to rights groups, at least 60 people were killed last year by security forces during weeks of protests over tax increases and the dire economic situation facing young Kenyans, reaching a climax when thousands stormed Parliament on June 25.

Activists and families of victims had called for peaceful anniversary marches, but some instead urged people to “occupy State House” – a reference to the official residence of President William Ruto – and many schools and businesses were closed amid fears of unrest.

Police blocked main roads leading to the capital’s business district, and government buildings were barricaded with razor wire.

The marches were largely peaceful early on Wednesday, with protesters – mostly young men – waving Kenyan flags, roses, and placards bearing pictures of those killed last year, while chanting “Ruto must go”.

In Nairobi, there were signs of violence, with some protesters throwing stones and police firing tear gas.

Protests were also reported in Mombasa and several other counties.

Anger has intensified over police brutality, especially after a teacher was killed in custody earlier this month.

A group of peaceful protesters was also attacked last week by a gang of motorbike-riding “goons”, as they are known in Kenya, armed with whips and clubs and acting in tandem with the police.