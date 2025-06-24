In Pictures

The aftermath of Iranian missile strikes in Israel

Iran and Israel traded waves of missile attacks as the ceasefire announced by US President Trump approached.

Israeli rescue teams search for survivors amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike in Beersheba. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Published On 24 Jun 2025

Iran launched waves of air strikes at Israel as the deadline approached for a ceasefire to which Tehran is reported to have agreed.

The launches came on Tuesday after 4am local time (7:30 GMT) in Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel ended its air strikes.

Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours in the morning.

Several people were reported killed in the early morning barrages, but there was no immediate word of further attacks.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said at least eight more people were injured.

The Israeli military later said people could leave the shelters but cautioned the public to stay close to protection in the coming hours.

Trump’s announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack on Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the US bombing of its nuclear sites.

Israel said later on Tuesday that it has agreed to the ceasefire after having “achieved all objectives” in its war with Iran.

A member of the security forces stands amid debris in Beersheba. [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
Search and rescue teams inspect a damaged building in Beersheba. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
At least four people were killed in the early morning barrages, but there was no immediate word of further attacks. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
People evacuate a building next to a site srtuck by an Iranian missile strike in Beersheba. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
People gather in a underground shelter in Tel Aviv. [Menahem Kahana/AFP]
A missile launched from Iran towards Israel is seen from Tubas in the occupied West Bank. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Israel’s rescue services said at least eight more people were injured. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Firefighters inspect the site struck by an Iranian missile in Beersheba. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Israeli rescue workers carry the body of a victim from a residential building destroyed a missile strike in Beersheba. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Israeli soldiers from the Home Front Command unit work at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beersheba. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]