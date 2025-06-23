A Russian air attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least five people and wounded others, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sport infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The most severe damage took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-storey block of flats collapsed.

Five people were confirmed killed in the attack on the building, while 10 others, including a pregnant woman, have been rescued from a nearby tower block that also sustained heavy damage.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, another person was killed and eight injured in the city of Bila Tserkva, some 85km (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and wounded since the war began.