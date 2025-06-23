In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Search for survivors after Russian drone and missile barrage hits Kyiv

Attack on Kyiv kills five and wounds others as rescue efforts continue.

Russian drone and missile strikes hit Ukraine's Kyiv
Rescuers evacuate residents from a damaged building following overnight Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. [Handout/Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AFP]
Published On 23 Jun 2025

A Russian air attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least five people and wounded others, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sport infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The most severe damage took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-storey block of flats collapsed.

Five people were confirmed killed in the attack on the building, while 10 others, including a pregnant woman, have been rescued from a nearby tower block that also sustained heavy damage.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, another person was killed and eight injured in the city of Bila Tserkva, some 85km (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and wounded since the war began.

Firefighters at a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
The most severe damage was in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-storey block of flats collapsed. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Rescue workers and firefighters sought to remove people they believed were trapped under debris in a partially collapsed block of flats. [Handout/Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AFP]
Onlookers, some wrapped in blankets, watched tearfully as the clean-up operation took place. Dozens of volunteers worked to remove broken glass, downed tree branches and other debris. [Handout/Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AFP]
Dozens of vehicles, some burned out and others mangled by flying debris from the blast, formed a snarl in the courtyard in front of the building, which had collapsed down to the second floor. [Handout/Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AFP]
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told reporters from the scene that “we very much hope that the death toll will not increase", but that rescue workers were still searching the collapsed building for further casualties. [Handout/Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AFP]
Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between the two sides almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]