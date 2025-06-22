In Pictures

Sirens rang in Israeli cities, with rescue services and media reports saying at least 20 people were injured.

Iranian missiles hit Israel after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites
Residents evacuate from a destroyed building in Tel Aviv. [Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters]
Published On 22 Jun 2025

Iran has carried out a barrage of missile attacks against Israel, hours after the United States attacked key Iranian nuclear sites.

Loud explosions were heard in coastal hub Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Sunday shortly after the Israeli military reported incoming Iranian missiles and activated air defences.

Israeli police reported “the fall of weapon fragments” in an area near the northern port of Haifa, where local authorities said emergency services were heading to an “accident site”.

Tel Aviv, Haifa, and the southern city of Beersheba have been the three Israeli areas targeted by Iran frequently.

Reporting on missile strikes is subject to strict military censorship rules in Israel, where at least 50 impacts have been officially acknowledged nationwide and 25 people have been killed since the war started on June 13, according to official figures.

Iran has warned of “everlasting consequences” after President Donald Trump claimed the US attacks “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s National Nuclear Safety System Centre and the United Nations nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), say there has been no increase in radiation levels following the US strikes.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. [Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters]
Initial reports from Israeli medical services say there are up to 20 injuries. [Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters]
Rescue personnel evacuate residents from a building hit by a missile strike in Tel Aviv. [Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters]
Medics evacuate a woman injured in a strike on Tel Aviv. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Israeli emergency teams at the site of a missile strike in Tel Aviv. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Rescue workers at the site of a missile strike in Tel Aviv. [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]
First responders gather at the site of a missile strike in Haifa. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Residents evacuate a destroyed building in Haifa. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
A rescue worker carries two children as residents evacuate a building destroyed by a missile strike in Haifa. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
Firefighters and rescue workers survey a site in Haifa where an Iranian missile struck. [Baz Ratner/AP Photo]
A member of the Israeli security forces rushes to the scene of an Iranian strike that hit Ness Ziona in central Israel. [Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP]
Rescue workers and firefighters survey the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Nes Ziona
Rescue workers and firefighters survey the site of a missile strike in Nes Ziona. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israeli security forces and rescue teams gather at the scene of an Iranian strike that hit Ness Ziona
Israeli security forces and rescue teams at the scene of a missile strike that hit Ness Ziona. [Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP]