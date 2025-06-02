In Pictures

Iraq probes fish die-off in marshes

Drought, climate change, poison, and low river flow among the possible reasons for the mass deaths.

A man inspects dead fish at the Ibn Najm marsh, about 25km northeast of Najaf in central Iraq. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
Published On 2 Jun 2025

Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation into a mass die-off of fish in the country’s central and southern marshlands, the latest in a series of such incidents in recent years.

One possible cause for the devastation is a shortage of oxygen, triggered by low water flow, increased evaporation and rising temperatures driven by climate change, according to officials and environmental activists. Another is the use of chemicals by fishermen.

“We have received several citizens’ complaints,” said Jamal Abd Zeid, chief environmental officer for the Najaf governorate, which stretches from central to southern Iraq, adding that a technical inspection team had been set up.

He explained that the team would look into water shortages, electrical fishing, and the use by fishermen of “poisons”.

For at least five years, Iraq has endured successive droughts linked to climate change. Authorities further attribute the severe decline in river flow to the construction of dams by neighbouring Iran and Turkiye.

The destruction of Iraq’s natural environment adds another layer of suffering to a country that has already faced decades of war and political oppression.

“We need lab tests to determine the exact cause” of the fish die-off, said environmental activist Jassim al-Assadi, who suggested that agricultural pesticides could also be responsible.

Investigations into similar incidents have shown that the use of poison in fishing can lead to mass deaths.

“It is dangerous for public health, as well as for the food chain,” al-Assadi said. “Using poison today, then again in a month or two … It’s going to accumulate.”

Dead fish float on the surface of Ibn Najm marsh. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
One possible cause for the localised die-off could be a shortage of oxygen caused by low water flow, increased evaporation and rising temperatures due to climate change. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
A technical inspection team had been set up, tasked with investigating the possible reasons for the mass deaths. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
A man inspects the dead fish at the Ibn Najm marsh. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
Inquiries into other similar events blamed the use of poison by fishermen. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
"We need lab tests to determine the exact cause," said environmental activist Jassim al-Assadi. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
For at least five years, Iraq has been hit by successive droughts caused by climate change. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]