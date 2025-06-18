In Pictures

Panthers rout Oilers to capture second NHL Stanley Cup in a row

The Florida Panthers become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions by beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6.

Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]
Published On 18 Jun 2025

The Florida Panthers, powered by Sam Reinhart’s four-goal effort, have captured their second consecutive Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 to win the NHL finals.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots on Tuesday while Matthew Tkachuk added a goal for the Panthers, who took the best-of-seven series 4-2.

“It’s incredible,” Florida’s Brad Marchand said. “It’s a feeling you can’t really describe. … Words can’t put this into reality how great it feels. Such an incredible group.”

After claiming their first crown last year, the Panthers became the first NHL club since Tampa Bay in 2020-2021 to win back-to-back titles.

Florida beat Edmonton in seven games in last year’s Stanley Cup Finals after squandering a 3-0 series lead, but this time, they dominated the last two games to hoist the trophy again.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Bobrovsky said. “They are amazing, the group. I’m so privileged to be their goalkeeper. It’s a dream come true, and to win that trophy twice, it’s amazing.”

Not since Montreal beat Boston in 1977 and 1978 had a team defeated the same foe in the finals two years in a row.

The Oilers, seeking their sixth crown overall, have not won the Cup since 1990.

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since Montreal in 1993.

Florida became only the eighth NHL team to clinch the cup on home ice in back-to-back seasons, the first since the Oilers in 1987 and 1988.

The Florida Panthers' Nate Schmidt (88) and Edmonton Oilers' John Klingberg (36) go after the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the finals. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 17: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers saves a shot from Corey Perry #90 of the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game Six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Florida Panthers captain Sergei Bobrovsky saves a shot from Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers during the second period. [Christian Petersen/Getty Images via AFP]
Florida Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola (77) deflects the puck against Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) during the third period. [Jim Rassol/Imagn Images via Reuters]
Edmonton right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) looks to pass the puck as Florida's Anton Lundell (15) defends during the third period of Game 6. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]
Leon Draisaitl (29), Connor McDavid (97) and Corey Perry (90) of the Edmonton Oilers are tense on the bench during the deciding game of the finals. [Mike Carlson/Getty Images via AFP]
The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Edmonton Oilers. [Bruce Bennett/Getty Images via AFP]
Florida Panthers fans celebrate after their team win the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row. [Julio Aguilar/Getty Images via AFP]
The Florida Panthers pose with the Stanley Cup. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]
The Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]
Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) poses for a photo with fans after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida Panthers goaltender and captain Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrates with fans after winning the game. [Sam Navarro/Imagn Images via Reuters]