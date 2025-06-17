Waves of Russian missile and drone strikes have killed at least 15 people and injured 116 others in Ukraine.

Most of the casualties from the overnight attack on Tuesday were reported in Kyiv, with the capital suffering “one of the most horrific attacks,” it has seen since the start of the war, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put it.

“An entire section of a block of flats” was destroyed and rescuers were searching under the rubble for possible survivors, the president said.

Approximately 27 locations in Kyiv were hit, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Elsewhere, one person was killed and 10 wounded in a strike on Odesa.

Zelenskyy said that a total of 440 drones and 32 missiles were used in the attacks nationwide.

“Right now in Kyiv, efforts are under way to rescue people from beneath the rubble of an ordinary residential building – it’s still unclear how many remain trapped,” he said.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the death of a United States citizen in the capital.

More than three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has continued its attacks despite efforts by the US to broker a ceasefire.

Talks have stalled, with Moscow rejecting the “unconditional” truce demanded by Kyiv and its European allies. Ukraine has dismissed Russia’s demands as “ultimatums”.