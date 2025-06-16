Photos of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict

In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Iran conflict

The two regional rivals exchange more deadly attacks as open hostilities extend into a fourth day.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect the damage at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv. [John Wessels/AFP]
Published On 16 Jun 2025

Israel and Iran have been exchanging air attacks as the open hostilities between the old foes extended into a fourth day.

Israeli attacks across Iran, stretching from the western border with Iraq to the capital, Tehran, and as far east as Mashhad, were followed by an Iranian barrage on Israeli cities in retaliation.

The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Iran has risen to more than 220, including 70 women and children, according to reports. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two other generals were killed on Sunday.

The death toll in Israel rose by 11 on Monday, the prime minister’s office said, bringing the total since Friday, when Iran fired missiles following Israel’s attacks on its nuclear and military facilities, to 24.

Residential areas in both countries have suffered numerous hits since the hostilities erupted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians.

Addressing Iran’s parliament, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged people to “stand strong against this genocidal criminal aggression with unity and coherence”.

Smoke rises from an oil refinery, northwest of Tehran. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
Iranians injured in an Israeli attack on Keshavarz Boulevard in downtown Tehran. [Amir Kholousi/ISNA via AFP]
Iranians injured in the attack on Keshavarz Boulevard receive first aid. [Amir Kholousi/ISNA via AFP]
Smoke billows following an explosion in central Tehran. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
A young boy walks through the debris at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv
A young boy walks through the debris in Bnei Brak. [John Wessels/AFP]
A drone photo shows rescue personnel next to damaged vehicles near residential buildings in Bnei Brak. [Chen Kalifa/Reuters]
The death toll in Israel rose by 11 on Monday, the prime minister's office said, bringing the total since Friday to 24. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Emergency services personnel work at the site of a missile attack in Tel Aviv. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]