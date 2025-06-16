Photos of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Israel and Iran have been exchanging air attacks as the open hostilities between the old foes extended into a fourth day.

Israeli attacks across Iran, stretching from the western border with Iraq to the capital, Tehran, and as far east as Mashhad, were followed by an Iranian barrage on Israeli cities in retaliation.

The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Iran has risen to more than 220, including 70 women and children, according to reports. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two other generals were killed on Sunday.

The death toll in Israel rose by 11 on Monday, the prime minister’s office said, bringing the total since Friday, when Iran fired missiles following Israel’s attacks on its nuclear and military facilities, to 24.

Residential areas in both countries have suffered numerous hits since the hostilities erupted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians.

Addressing Iran’s parliament, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged people to “stand strong against this genocidal criminal aggression with unity and coherence”.