Iran, Israel trade strikes for a third day

Israel hits key energy sites and residential areas while Iranian attacks kill 10, escalating fears of a bigger conflict.

Iran and Israel strikes continue
Fire and smoke rise from an oil storage in Tehran as Israel continues strikes on Iran. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
Published On 15 Jun 2025

Israel has unleashed air attacks across Iran for a third day and threatened even greater attacks, while some Iranian missiles have evaded Israeli air defences to strike buildings in the heart of the country.

The region braced for a protracted conflict after Israel’s surprise bombardment of Iran’s nuclear and military sites on Friday killed top generals and nuclear scientists, and neither side has showed any sign of backing down since.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that if the Israeli strikes on Iran stop, then “our responses will also stop”.

Araghchi said Israel had targeted an oil refinery near Tehran and another in the country’s Bushehr province on the Gulf. He said Iran’s retaliatory strikes also targeted “economic” sites in Israel, without elaborating.

The conflict has raised prospects of a broader assault on Iran’s heavily sanctioned energy industry that could affect global markets.

United States President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel’s actions while warning Iran that it can avoid further destruction only by agreeing to a new nuclear deal. But talks scheduled on Sunday in Oman were called off, with Tehran calling the dialogue “meaningless”.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks have killed at least 80 people and wounded 800 others in Iran over the past two days, including 20 children. In Israel, at least 10 people were killed in overnight strikes by Iran, bringing the country’s total death toll to 13.

Israel’s main international airport and airspace remained closed for a third day.

People watch from a bridge as flames rise from the Sharan oil depot following Israeli strikes in Tehran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
A member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society at the site of an Israeli strike in Tehran. [Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via Reuters]
A plume of heavy smoke rises over an oil refinery in southern Tehran after it was hit by an overnight Israeli attack. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
Israeli forces inspect a building hit by an Iranian missile near Tel Aviv. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Damaged buildings after Iranian missiles hit Rehovot, central Israel. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
A building hit by an Iranian strike in Tamra, northern Israel. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
In Israel, at least 10 people were killed in Iranian strikes overnight and into Sunday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, bringing the country’s total death toll to 13. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Emergency and rescue soldiers recover the body of a victim from the rubble of a heavily damaged building after an overnight missile attack from Iran. [Amir Levy/Getty Images]