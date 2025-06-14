In Pictures

Gallery|Nuclear Weapons

Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel

At least three have been killed and dozens injured a day after Israeli strikes kill top generals and nuclear scientists.

An Israeli police officer inspects a damaged residential building after a ballistic missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Published On 14 Jun 2025

Iran has struck Israel with barrages of missiles, a day after an Israeli onslaught against its nuclear and military facilities killed top generals and scientists.

Iranian missiles have targeted sites across Israel, killing at least three people and injuring dozens, in retaliation for continuing Israeli attacks on Iran.

Iran called on its citizens to unite in defence of the country as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged them to rise up against their government.

Air raid sirens and explosions rang out across Israel through the night, with many residents holed up in bomb shelters until home defence commanders stood down alerts.

Israel said dozens of missiles – some intercepted – had been fired in the latest salvoes from Iran, with images of the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv showing blown-out buildings, destroyed vehicles and streets strewn with debris.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they attacked dozens of targets in Israel.

Iran’s missile barrages came in response to intense Israeli strikes on Friday that killed several top Iranian generals and most of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards’ air arm.

Israel Iran Mideast Wars
An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv. [Tomer Neuberg/AP Photo]
Israel Iran Mideast Wars
The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept projectiles over Tel Aviv. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Israel Iran Mideast Wars
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed houses in Rishon Lezion. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israel Iran Mideast Wars
Israel said dozens of missiles - some intercepted - had been fired in the latest salvos from Iran. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israel Iran Mideast Wars
Residents react after their home was struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israel Iran Mideast Wars
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed houses in Rishon Lezion. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
This picture shows a damaged building at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan
A damaged building at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Israeli flags stand near damaged buildings in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv
Israeli flags stand near damaged buildings in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan. [Jack Guez/AFP]