The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Iran’s Tehran

Israel attacks Iranian nuclear and military sites and assassinates military officials and nuclear scientists.

Firefighters and people at the scene of an explosion at a residential compound work to clear debris after Israeli attacks in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Jun 2025

Israel has carried out a series of air strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas of the capital, Tehran, and killing at least two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists.

The strikes early on Friday come amid simmering tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside Israeli territory but did not elaborate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, pending a formal announcement.

A building north of Tehran was hit by an Israeli strike. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
A fire truck is deployed outside a building hit by Israeli air strikes in central Tehran. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
The strikes are part of Operation Rising Lion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, adding that Iran is a threat to "Israel's very survival". [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
A firefighter calls out his colleagues at the scene of an explosion in a residence compound in northern Tehran
Multiple sites around Iran were hit by the Israeli strikes on June 13, 2025. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
People gather near damaged vehicles in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cars were also damaged in the Israeli strikes on Tehran. [Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Sepah News Telegram channel on June 13, 2025 reportedly shows smoke billowing from a site targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement in the early hours of June 13 that Israel carried out strikes on Iran and the military operation against the Islamic republic would "continue for as many days as it takes". (Photo by SEPAH NEWS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SEPAH NEWS " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Smoke billows from a site targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital, Tehran, early on June 13, 2025. [Handout/Sapha News via AFP]
An injured person sits on a roadside in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An injured person sits on a roadside in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tehran. [Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
Netanyahu says the waves of air strikes were aimed at hurting Iran's nuclear infrastructure and ballistic missile factories. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
image grab taken from footage broadcast by Iran's IRINN news on June 13, 2025 shows what the television described as smoke billowing from explosions in Natanz
A screengrab taken from footage broadcast by Iran's IRINN shows what the television news channel described as smoke billowing from explosions in Natanz, Iran. [IRINN via AFP]