Air India flight crashes in Ahmedabad with more than 240 people on board

Boeing Dreamliner goes down after takeoff, and rescue efforts are under way.

This handout taken and posted on the X account of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) On June 12, 2025 shows the back of AN Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. [Handout/Central Industrial Security Force via AFP]
The back of the plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. [Handout/Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) via AFP]
Published On 12 Jun 2025

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board has crashed in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline says.

Firefighters doused the smoking wreckage of the plane, which would have been fully loaded with fuel shortly after takeoff on Thursday, and an adjacent multistorey building.

The airline said the Gatwick Airport-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew. Of those, Air India said, there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, told The Associated Press news agency that Air India Flight 171 crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38pm (08:08 GMT). He said 244 people were on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and it was not immediately possible to reconcile the discrepancy with Air India’s numbers.

All efforts were being made to ensure medical aid and relief support at the site, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.

The 787 Dreamliner is a wide-body, twin-engine plane. This is the first crash ever of the aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Boeing said it was aware of the reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information”.

The last major passenger plane crash in India was in 2020 when an Air India Express Boeing 737 skidded off a hilltop runway in southern India, killing 21 people.

The deadliest air disaster in India was on November 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhstan Airlines flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 people on board the two planes.

Firefighters work at the site of the plane crash in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Rescue workers recover victims from the site. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Firefighters douse the wreckage of the plane, which would have been fully loaded with fuel shortly after takeoff. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
The airline says the Gatwick Airport-bound flight to London was carrying 242 passengers and crew. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Air India Flight 171 crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
The plane that crashed was a Boeing 787-8. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
A Boeing 787 had never crashed before. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Boeing says it is aware of the reports of the crash and is “working to gather more information”. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a building at the crash site. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in a message posted on the social media site X. [Sam Panthaky/AFP]