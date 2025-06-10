In Pictures

Gallery|Police

Ten dead, including suspect, in Austria school shooting

Police in Graz say several others were wounded in the attack.

An ambulance and a police car stand near a school
An ambulance and a police car stand near the scene of the shooting at a school in Graz, Austria. [Alex Halada/AFP]
Published On 10 Jun 2025

An attacker shot at least nine people dead, before killing themselves, at a school in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz, according to local authorities cited by media reports.

Police said on Tuesday that they believed the assailant acted alone before turning the gun on themself. “Several” other people were seriously wounded, according to the authorities.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”, the Austria Press Agency reported. It added that those killed included students and at least one adult.

Officials did not immediately give information on the perpetrator.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who was on his way to Graz, said the shooting “is a national tragedy that deeply shocks our whole country”.

Some weapons, such as rifles and shotguns that must be reloaded manually after each shot, can be bought in Austria after attaining the age of 18 without a permit.

Gun dealers only need to check if there is no weapons ban on the buyer, and the weapon gets registered in the central weapons register.

Advertisement

Other weapons, such as repeating shotguns or semiautomatic firearms, are more difficult to acquire; buyers need a gun ownership card and a firearms pass.

A policeman is seen close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria.
A policeman is seen close to a school where several people were killed in Graz, southeastern Austria. [AFP]
Advertisement
Police stand near a school
Several students and at least one adult are among those killed, Graz Mayor Kahr confirmed. [Alex Halada/AFP]
Photos from the school shooting in Austria
Rescue service personnel attend the scene. [Kleine Zeitung via AP]
Rescue service personnel attend the scene of a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Kleine Zeitung via AP)
Ambulances and paramedics lined up outside the school. [Kleine Zeitung via AP]
Photos from the school shooting in Austria
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said the shooting “is a national tragedy that deeply shocks our whole country”. [Alex Halada/AFP]
Photos from the school shooting in Austria
The deaths included students and at least one adult. Officials did not immediately give information on the perpetrator. [Alex Halada/AFP]
Advertisement
Police officers stand guard near a school following a deadly school shooting in Graz, Austria, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Some weapons, such as rifles and shotguns that must be reloaded manually after each shot, can be bought in Austria after the age of 18 without a permit. [Reuters]