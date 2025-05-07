In Pictures

Gallery|India-Pakistan Partition

Key images as India launches military attack and Pakistan hits back

The escalation comes on the heels of April’s deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region.

A view of a damaged building.
A view of destruction at the Bilal Mosque in Shawai, Muzaffarabad, Pakistan [Chudary Naseer/Anadolu]
Published On 7 May 2025

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations, killing at least 26 people, including a child, in what Pakistan’s leader called an act of war.

Retaliatory Pakistani shelling has killed at least 10 in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

India said the attacks on Wednesday targeted infrastructure used by fighters linked to last month’s attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Pakistan said it had shot down several Indian fighter jets in retaliation as three planes fell onto villages in India-controlled Kashmir.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbours since an attack in which gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, at a popular meadow in the disputed territory of Kashmir, in some cases killing men before their wives’ eyes.

India has blamed Pakistan for backing the attack, something Islamabad has denied.

Kashmir, which is divided between the two countries but claimed in its entirety by each, has been at the centre of tensions for decades with two wars fought over it.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Wednesday’s air attacks and said his country would retaliate.

“Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said.

The country’s National Security Committee met Wednesday morning, and Pakistan summoned India’s charge d’affaires to lodge a protest.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

men carry a coffin
Volunteers carry a body after recovering it from the rubble of a mosque damaged by an Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir. [M.D. Mughal/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Rescue workers recover a body from a damaged building at the site of a suspected Indian missile attack, in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rescue workers recover a body from a damaged building at the site of an Indian missile attack in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province. [K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo]
Pakistan India
A private security guard walks through the rubble of a damaged building in Muridke. [K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo]
Pakistan India
Army soldiers stand guard at a mosque building damaged by an Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad. [M.D. Mughal/AP Photo]
An army soldier examines a building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, in Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/M.D. Mughal)
India said the strikes on Wednesday targeted infrastructure used by fighters linked to last month’s attack on tourists. [M.D. Mughal/AP Photo]
Pakistan
An army soldier stands on the rooftop of a mosque damaged by an Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad. [M.D. Mughal/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Residents stand outside a mosque of an Islamic seminary partially damaged by an Indian missile attack on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, Pakistan. [Asim Tanveer/AP Photo]
India Pakistan
An injured woman living in a village near the Line of Control between India and Pakistan is brought to a hospital in Uri, Indian-controlled Kashmir. [Nasir Kachroo/AP Photo]
India Pakistan
Indian villagers living near the Line of Control between India and Pakistan look at a hole on the roof of a house caused by a Pakistani shell, in Mendhar. [Rahi Kapoor/AP Photo]