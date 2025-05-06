In Pictures
UK’s victory day parade draws thousands to mark 80 years since WWII
The day featured a procession by British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and UK’s NATO allies.
The United Kingdom has marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, honouring the men and women who fought during World War II.
The events on Monday featured a procession by members of the British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and the UK’s NATO allies.
Alan Kennett, 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran who landed in northern France on D-Day, accepted the salute from Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes in front of an audience that included King Charles III, signalling the parade to begin.
The parade followed a route from the Houses of Parliament, through Trafalgar Square and down the Mall to Buckingham Palace.