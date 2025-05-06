In Pictures

UK’s victory day parade draws thousands to mark 80 years since WWII

The day featured a procession by British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and UK’s NATO allies.

Britain's King Charles III salutes the parade.
Britain's King Charles III salutes as he watches the V-E Day 80th anniversary parade [Frank Augstein/AP Photo]
Published On 6 May 2025

The United Kingdom has marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, honouring the men and women who fought during World War II.

The events on Monday featured a procession by members of the British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and the UK’s NATO allies.

Alan Kennett, 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran who landed in northern France on D-Day, accepted the salute from Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes in front of an audience that included King Charles III, signalling the parade to begin.

The parade followed a route from the Houses of Parliament, through Trafalgar Square and down the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

From left, Veterans Frederick Pickering, Olga Hopkins, Francis Grant - known as Jim Grant - and Alfred Littlefield on the West Terrace in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, viewing the fly-past featuring the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows after the military procession marking the 80th anniversary of V-E Day. [Jordan Pettitt/Pool Photo via AP]
People watch a fly-past by RAF aircraft during the V-E Day parade. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
Prince William, left, Prince George, second-left, Prince Louis, centre, Catherine, Princess of Wales, second-right, and Princess Charlotte, right, as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the anniversary parade [Frank Augstein/AP Photo]
Members of the Royal Navy march during the parade. [James Manning/Pool Photo via AP]
Britain's King Charles III takes the salute from the military procession. [Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP]
Britain's Prince William and Prince Louis watch the military procession. [Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP]
People lining the Mall try to get a better position before the start of the parade. [Thomas Krych/AP Photo]
The event ended with a flyover by British military aircraft, including a wartime Lancaster bomber and the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatic team. [Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP]