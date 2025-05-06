The United Kingdom has marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, honouring the men and women who fought during World War II.

The events on Monday featured a procession by members of the British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and the UK’s NATO allies.

Alan Kennett, 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran who landed in northern France on D-Day, accepted the salute from Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes in front of an audience that included King Charles III, signalling the parade to begin.

The parade followed a route from the Houses of Parliament, through Trafalgar Square and down the Mall to Buckingham Palace.