Bulls are yoked together by thick wooden frames in a sun-scorched field in rural Pakistan. Behind them, clutching nothing more than ropes – and his pride – stands a man perched on a plank.

Hundreds of spectators whoop and cheer as the animals thunder down a track, kicking up clouds of dust and a tangible sense of danger.

This is bull racing, Punjabi style.

The traditional sport encapsulates the raw vibrancy of village life and stands in stark contrast to the floodlit cricket and hockey stadiums of Pakistan’s cities.

In the Attock district of the eastern province of Punjab, bull racing runs deep. Here, it is more than a pastime. It forms part of the region’s living heritage.

In the village of Malal, a key hub for the sport, crowds gather annually to witness the spectacle. Jockeys crouch low behind the bulls on their wooden planks, gripping the reins and relying upon experience and instinct to claim victory.

Yet chaos is never far away. It is not uncommon for bulls to unseat the jockeys, sending them tumbling through the dust.

“This isn’t just entertainment. It’s tradition,” said Sardar Haseeb, whose family has organised races for generations. “We take pride in our animals. Farmers and landowners raise their bulls year-round just for this moment. People are willing to pay high prices for a winning bull. It becomes a symbol of pride.”

The event has a festive air with dancing and showers of banknotes tossed into the sky – a celebratory gesture more usually associated with weddings.

The aroma of freshly fried sweets wafts from sizzling pans, enticing the crowds. Stallholders serve roasted chickpeas and other delicacies. The bustling scene generates income for local vendors, who benefit from the celebration of culture.

At the most recent event put on by Haseeb, more than 100 bulls competed, and participants came from across Pakistan to take part.

Among the competitors was farmer Muhammad Ramzan.

“My bull came in fifth place, and I’m thrilled,” he said. “It left 95 others behind.”