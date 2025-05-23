A deepening humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan as neighbouring countries force tens of thousands of Afghans to return home.

More than 280,000 Afghans were deported or pressured to leave Pakistan and Iran in April alone. Many arrived destitute, desperately needing assistance to rebuild their lives. Their stories reveal the precarious futures they now face.

Ezatullah, 45, recently entered Afghanistan through the Torkham border with his wife and seven children.

“They told us to leave urgently,” he said. “All of our belongings were left behind; everything was lost. We now have nothing.”

Born and raised in Pakistan, Ezatullah worked as a labourer in Rawalpindi his entire life. Now he faces the daunting challenge of supporting his family in a country he’s never known – one where unemployment and poverty have escalated dramatically, leaving half the population reliant on humanitarian aid for survival.

Pakistan and Iran have hosted the majority of the region’s 5.25 million Afghan refugees and asylum seekers for decades. However, economic downturns in both countries have prompted growing hostility towards Afghan communities.

Returnees face significant risks to their safety and rights in Afghanistan.

Women and girls are particularly vulnerable due to increasing restrictions on their ability to work in certain sectors, access education, and move freely.

Ethnic and religious minorities, human rights advocates, and journalists also face heightened dangers upon return.

These threats are exacerbated by Afghanistan’s acute humanitarian needs, soaring unemployment, and diminishing international aid.

The United Nations in Afghanistan has initiated a response plan for returning Afghans.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) requires nearly $60m to provide critical support, including emergency cash assistance, food, temporary shelter, and specialised services for vulnerable groups such as female-headed households, people with disabilities, and children.

The agency also offers mental health support and assistance to survivors of gender-based violence.

“The lives of millions of Afghans are hanging by a thread,” said UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal. “Greater international support over the next days and weeks will be critical to respond to this crisis.”

This photo gallery was provided by UNHCR.