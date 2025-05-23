In Pictures

Deported Afghans face deepening humanitarian crisis on return home

Hundreds of thousands deported by Pakistan and Iran face poverty, unemployment, and lack of aid in fragile Afghanistan.

Afghan returnees face dire challenges amid deepening humanitarian crisis
After spending more than four decades in Pakistan, Ezatullah has returned to Afghanistan with his children. He arrived at the Torkham border with no home, belongings, or place to stay. “We left everything behind and came with nothing,” he says [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Published On 23 May 2025

A deepening humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan as neighbouring countries force tens of thousands of Afghans to return home.

More than 280,000 Afghans were deported or pressured to leave Pakistan and Iran in April alone. Many arrived destitute, desperately needing assistance to rebuild their lives. Their stories reveal the precarious futures they now face.

Ezatullah, 45, recently entered Afghanistan through the Torkham border with his wife and seven children.

“They told us to leave urgently,” he said. “All of our belongings were left behind; everything was lost. We now have nothing.”

Born and raised in Pakistan, Ezatullah worked as a labourer in Rawalpindi his entire life. Now he faces the daunting challenge of supporting his family in a country he’s never known – one where unemployment and poverty have escalated dramatically, leaving half the population reliant on humanitarian aid for survival.

Pakistan and Iran have hosted the majority of the region’s 5.25 million Afghan refugees and asylum seekers for decades. However, economic downturns in both countries have prompted growing hostility towards Afghan communities.

Returnees face significant risks to their safety and rights in Afghanistan.

Women and girls are particularly vulnerable due to increasing restrictions on their ability to work in certain sectors, access education, and move freely.

Ethnic and religious minorities, human rights advocates, and journalists also face heightened dangers upon return.

These threats are exacerbated by Afghanistan’s acute humanitarian needs, soaring unemployment, and diminishing international aid.

The United Nations in Afghanistan has initiated a response plan for returning Afghans.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) requires nearly $60m to provide critical support, including emergency cash assistance, food, temporary shelter, and specialised services for vulnerable groups such as female-headed households, people with disabilities, and children.

The agency also offers mental health support and assistance to survivors of gender-based violence.

“The lives of millions of Afghans are hanging by a thread,” said UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal. “Greater international support over the next days and weeks will be critical to respond to this crisis.”

This photo gallery was provided by UNHCR.

Families recently returned from Pakistan wait on a truck at the Torkham border to be relocated to temporary accommodation. These families, coming from different provinces, face the challenge of rebuilding their lives in Afghanistan after a long and difficult journey. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Abdullah recently returned to Afghanistan after 17 years in Pakistan. Now, he and his family of 21 members must rebuild their lives with minimal possessions and no place to call home. As a skilled electrician, Abdullah is determined to secure employment to support his elderly parents and recover their mortgaged family house. The cash assistance provided by UNHCR has been crucial in addressing his family's immediate needs while he works to establish a stable future in his homeland. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Newly arrived from Pakistan, families gather at the Torkham border, preparing for the next phase of their journey. Though facing uncertain futures, they stand ready to rebuild their lives in Afghanistan. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Shaikhan, an elderly man from Kunar Province, recently returned to Afghanistan with his 10 children after spending nearly half a century in Pakistan. His limited finances only covered transportation to the border, leaving him with scarce resources for food and shelter. Despite these challenges, he remains hopeful that, eventually, he and his family will establish stability in Afghanistan, his homeland. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/ UNHCR]
Sheerin Jan, 11, holds her younger sister Hafsa, 2, after returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan with their family. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Bibi Hanifa, 95, embarks on her return to Afghanistan after 20 years living overseas. Despite her advanced age and mobility challenges, her homecoming represents a profound reconnection with her native land. With family members at her side, Bibi's journey exemplifies remarkable resilience, capturing the deep emotional significance of reuniting with her cultural roots. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Gul Bano sits alongside her brother Jawed and younger sister Uzma after their family's return from Pakistan. In the Encashment Centre, they face an uncertain future in Afghanistan, yet remain united, drawing strength from one another as they wait with silent hope. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/ UNHCR]
At the UNHCR Encashment Centre, families recently returned from Pakistan receive comprehensive support including health consultations, vaccinations, cash assistance and essential medicines. These critical services help them recover from their arduous journey and establish a healthier foundation as they restart their lives in Afghanistan. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/UNHCR]
Babur, 22, has returned to Afghanistan with his wife and two sons, Deldar, 3, and Dilshad, 5. [Oxygen Empire Media Production/ UNHCR]