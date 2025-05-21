For years, exotic pets owned by cartel members – alongside former circus animals – have resided in a modest sanctuary on the outskirts of Sinaloa’s capital in Mexico.

However, a violent power struggle erupted last year between rival Sinaloa cartel factions, plunging the region into chaos. The Ostok Sanctuary’s leaders have faced armed attacks, persistent death threats and a blockade of essential supplies critical to the survival of their 700 animals.

This week, aid workers departed Culiacan, transporting the animals across the state in the hope of shielding them from the worst of the violence. Yet, fighting has become so widespread that many fear it will inevitably reach them.

The outbreak of violence began eight months ago, when two rival Sinaloa Cartel factions started battling for territory, triggered by the dramatic abduction of one group’s leader. He was kidnapped by a son of the infamous Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and later handed over to US authorities by private plane.

Since then, fierce clashes between heavily armed factions have become a daily reality for civilians in Culiacan – a city that, until recently, had largely been spared the worst of Mexico’s violence due to the Sinaloa Cartel’s firm control.

Zazueta, the sanctuary’s director, said the animals’ departure from the city is a further sign of how deeply the conflict has permeated everyday life.

During periods of intense violence, sanctuary staff could hear gunfire nearby and the noise of cars and helicopters overhead – sounds that distressed the animals. Cartel fighting regularly prevented staff from reaching the sanctuary, leaving some animals without food for days. As a result, many have begun to lose their fur, and at least two have died, according to Zazueta.

Further complicating the situation, an increasing number of rescued animals are abandoned former narco pets, left in remote areas of the state. In one case, a Bengal tiger was found chained in a public square. Rumours persist in Sinaloa and other conflict-ridden regions that cartel bosses dispose of their enemies by feeding them to pet lions.

The situation reached breaking point for the Ostok Sanctuary in March, when one of their two elephants, Bireki, injured her foot. Veterinarians sought a specialist in Mexico, the United States and beyond, but none were willing to travel to Culiacan.

The sanctuary relocated the animals without public announcement, fearing reprisals from local authorities or the same criminal groups that forced them to flee. They hope the animals will find safety in Mazatlan after years of turmoil.