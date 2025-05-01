From Tokyo to Taipei to Manila, people across Asia marked May Day with marches and protests that spotlighted growing unease over United States President Donald Trump’s policies, amid fears of global economic instability.

The holiday, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, honours the struggles and achievements of workers and the labour movement. Rallies are expected across the US, as well, including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

Across multiple countries, Trump’s agenda was cited as a source of concern. In the US, organisers said their message this year will be focused on fighting Trump’s approach against immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

In Taiwan, President William Lai Ching-te referenced new US tariffs under Trump as he promoted a proposed spending bill aimed at stabilising the job market and supporting livelihoods. In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” threatened local industries.

In Japan, some said his policies hung over the day like a shadow, with one truck in the Tokyo march featuring a doll that resembled Trump. There, participant demands ranged from higher wages and gender equality to healthcare, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognised,” said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers’ group in Tokyo.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, said he worried about rising prices for imported raw materials.

“Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Los Angeles is expected to host one of the world’s largest May Day events this year, and a banner there summarised the day’s theme: “One Struggle, One Fight – Workers Unite!”

“We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth – an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers,” April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers, said in a statement.