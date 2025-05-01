In Pictures

Workers observe May Day with marches and demos under Trump tariffs shadow

People at a rally on May Day in Seoul.
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gather to attend a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea. The letters read 'Let's win basic labor rights' [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
Published On 1 May 2025

From Tokyo to Taipei to Manila, people across Asia marked May Day with marches and protests that spotlighted growing unease over United States President Donald Trump’s policies, amid fears of global economic instability.

The holiday, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, honours the struggles and achievements of workers and the labour movement. Rallies are expected across the US, as well, including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

Across multiple countries, Trump’s agenda was cited as a source of concern. In the US, organisers said their message this year will be focused on fighting Trump’s approach against immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

In Taiwan, President William Lai Ching-te referenced new US tariffs under Trump as he promoted a proposed spending bill aimed at stabilising the job market and supporting livelihoods. In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” threatened local industries.

In Japan, some said his policies hung over the day like a shadow, with one truck in the Tokyo march featuring a doll that resembled Trump. There, participant demands ranged from higher wages and gender equality to healthcare, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognised,” said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers’ group in Tokyo.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, said he worried about rising prices for imported raw materials.

“Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Los Angeles is expected to host one of the world’s largest May Day events this year, and a banner there summarised the day’s theme: “One Struggle, One Fight – Workers Unite!”

“We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth – an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers,” April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers, said in a statement.

workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
Activists and workers scuffle briefly with police as they try to remove the barricades during a May Day rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
Workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
Taiwanese workers hold slogans reading 'Anti-bullying Needs to Be Guaranteed' during a May Day rally in Taipei, Taiwan. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) participate in a rally to mark May Day in Hyderabad, India. [Mahesh Kumar A./AP Photo]
workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
Workers affiliated with Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) participate in a May Day rally in Kathmandu, Nepal. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
A supporter of the Iraqi Communist Party waves with a symbolic hammer and sickle and the communist and Iraqi flags as they take part in the May Day celebration in Baghdad, Iraq. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
People march through the streets to mark May Day in Tokyo. [Yuri Kageyama/AP Photo]
workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
A labourer with their face painted as the Joker chants slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
Workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
A union member shouts slogans as he is detained by Turkish police officers during Labour Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Workers observe May Day with marches and demonstrations
Members of a labour union take part in a rally to mark May Day in Lahore, Pakistan. [K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo]