In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Death, devastation as Israel hits residential homes in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli forces hit residential homes and a makeshift tent in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Emergency workers and residents continue their efforts to reach the Palestinians trapped under the rubble after an air attack by the Israeli military on a house belonging to the Abdulhadi family in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Published On 6 Apr 2025

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past 24 hours that targeted residential homes and makeshift tents.

The main focus of the attacks was the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli forces attacked residential homes and a makeshift tent, according to Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Deir el-Balah in the centre of the enclave.

Jamal al-Mdhoun, a resident of Khan Younis, told Al Jazeera how he survived the early morning bombing of a home that killed at least nine people.

“We were peacefully sleeping … and all of a sudden, homes were levelled, roofs brought down on innocent women’s and children’s heads. Missiles heavy enough to reduce mountains to ashes are fired on children,” he said.

“We pulled out eight dead bodies, all of them women and children – not a single man,” he added. “They are raising false claims [that they are targeting fighters]. All are lies. Their goal is to kill any human being with a Muslim identity. Those innocent women and children were all blown to pieces.”

At least 46 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the last 24 hours.
The mother of Palestinian journalist Islam Maqdad, who was killed in an Israeli attack, reacts next to her body at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 6, 2025. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Residents examine the rubble of the collapsed building belonging to the Abdulhadi family in Khan Younis. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
People examine the rubble of the building and search for usable items after the Israeli attack. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Palestinians look on as a crowd (not pictured) inspects the site of the attack on the house in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
The rubble of a building. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
A man passes by the destroyed house of journalist Islam Meqdad, where she was killed along with her son and five other family members in an Israeli army attack in Khan Younis. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in the attacks. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians pray over the bodies of some of the 15 people, including five children and five women. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]