In Pictures

Gallery|Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un watches missile test-firing from North Korea’s first destroyer

Pyongyang had recently unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-tonne destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon.

Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on April 30, 2025 shows the test-firing of a weapons system from the deck of North Korea's latest destroyer, the Choe Hyon, off the coast of an undisclosed location in North Korea. [KCNA/KNS via AFP]
Published On 30 Apr 2025

North Korea has said leader Kim Jong Un had observed the test-firings of missiles from a recently launched destroyer – the first such warship for the North – and called for accelerating efforts to boost his navy’s nuclear attack capabilities.

North Korea last week unveiled the 5,000-tonne destroyer equipped with what it called the most powerful weapons systems built for a navy vessel. During Friday’s launching ceremony at the western port of Nampo, Kim called the ship’s construction “a breakthrough” in modernising North Korea’s naval forces.

The official Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that Kim watched the tests of the destroyer’s supersonic and strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missile, automatic guns and electronic jamming guns earlier this week.

The report said, Kim appreciated the ship’s combination of powerful strike weapons and conventional defences and set tasks to speed the nuclear arming of his navy.

During the ship’s launching ceremony, Kim said the destroyer will be deployed early next year.

Advertisement

He said the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy.

He underscored the need to beef up North Korea’s deterrence capability to cope with what he called escalating US-led hostilities targeting the North.

Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony for the launch of a "new multipurpose destroyer" as per state media KCNA's reports, in Nampo, North Korea. [KCNA via Reuters]
Advertisement
Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
The official Korean Central News Agency says Kim watched the tests of the destroyer's supersonic and strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missile, automatic guns and electronic jamming guns earlier this week. [KCNA via Reuters]
Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
During Friday's launching ceremony of the 5,000-tonne destroyer at the western port of Nampo, Kim called the ship's construction "a breakthrough" in modernising North Korea's naval forces. [KCNA via Reuters]
Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
During the ship's launching ceremony, Kim said the destroyer will be deployed early next year. [KCNA via Reuters]
Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
Kim Jong Un said the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy. [KCNA via Reuters]
Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
KCNA says Kim appreciated the ship's combination of powerful strike weapons and conventional defences and set tasks to hasten the nuclear arming of his navy. [KCNA via Reuters]
Advertisement
Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 30, 2025 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, centre right, with his daughter Kim Ju Ae, centre left, attending the test-firing of a weapons system from North Korea's latest destroyer. [KCNA/KNS via AFP]