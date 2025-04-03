Israeli attacks have killed dozens of Palestinians across Gaza overnight, including six members of a family.

The strikes hit a displacement camp that Israel had designated as a “humanitarian” zone, and several tents housing displaced people in Khan Younis, with rescue teams rushing to the scene following the attack.

At least 1,163 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, the figure includes nearly 100 people killed in the past 24 hours, while three additional bodies, killed in earlier strikes, were recovered in that period, taking the overall death toll to 50,423 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

A spokesperson from the Israeli army ordered residents of the Shujayea area and the neighbourhoods of al-Jadida, al-Turkman, Tasbeeh and eastern Zeitoun to leave their homes.

The Israeli army “is operating with great force in your areas to destroy the terrorist infrastructure,” Avichay Adraee said on X. “You must evacuate these areas immediately and move to the known shelters in western Gaza City,” he said.

It is not clear what the “known shelters” are. During the past forced evacuation orders, Adraee called on Palestinians to move to shelters in areas designated as “safe zones,” but these were later attacked by the Israeli army.

In March, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency reported that 142,000 people have been displaced since Israel renewed its war on the enclave on March 18, breaking a fragile January ceasefire.