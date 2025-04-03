In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel hits tents and homes in Gaza ‘with great force’

Palestinians pray over the bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli air strike, at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Apr 2025

Israeli attacks have killed dozens of Palestinians across Gaza overnight, including six members of a family.

The strikes hit a displacement camp that Israel had designated as a “humanitarian” zone, and several tents housing displaced people in Khan Younis, with rescue teams rushing to the scene following the attack.

At least 1,163 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, the figure includes nearly 100 people killed in the past 24 hours, while three additional bodies, killed in earlier strikes, were recovered in that period, taking the overall death toll to 50,423 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

A spokesperson from the Israeli army ordered residents of the Shujayea area and the neighbourhoods of al-Jadida, al-Turkman, Tasbeeh and eastern Zeitoun to leave their homes.

The Israeli army “is operating with great force in your areas to destroy the terrorist infrastructure,” Avichay Adraee said on X. “You must evacuate these areas immediately and move to the known shelters in western Gaza City,” he said.

It is not clear what the “known shelters” are. During the past forced evacuation orders, Adraee called on Palestinians to move to shelters in areas designated as “safe zones,” but these were later attacked by the Israeli army.

In March, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency reported that 142,000 people have been displaced since Israel renewed its war on the enclave on March 18, breaking a fragile January ceasefire.

Health ministry reports Gaza's death toll exceeds 50,000 since October, as rescue teams recover more bodies from rubble.
Yamama Jundia, 13, injured in an Israeli air strike, grieves alongside others over the bodies of relatives killed in the same attack. [Jehad Alshrafi/ AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a tent site housing displaced people, in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners carry a body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A child tries to salvage items amid debris after an Israeli attack on a United Nations building housing a medical clinic where displaced Palestinians had taken shelter. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
People mourn over the shrouded bodies of loved ones killed during an Israeli strike targeting a UN clinic in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees, at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians inspect a UN building after it was hit by an Israeli strike, in Jabalia. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A man holds the body of a child killed during an Israeli strike that hit a UN clinic in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees, at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians grieve over the bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli air strike, at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Forcibly displaced people flee along al-Rashid Street, the only route linking the northern and southern parts of the Palestinian territory. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]