Deadly US strike hits Yemeni migrant centre

Attack on Saada region kills 68 at detention centre holding African migrants.

Rescuers carry an injured man after a strike on a detention centre hosting African migrants in Saada
Rescuers carry an injured man after a strike on a detention centre hosting African migrants, in Saada, Yemen. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
Published On 28 Apr 2025

United States military strikes in Yemen have killed 68 people and wounded 47 as they hit a detention centre holding African migrants, according to Houthi-affiliated media reports.

The strike in the Saada governorate, a Houthi stronghold, is the latest incident during a decade of conflict to kill African migrants from Ethiopia and other nations who risk crossing Yemen for a chance to work in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for military operations in the Middle East, refused to offer details of the latest strikes but acknowledged carrying out more than 800 hits on targets in Yemen since mid-March. More than 250 people are now reported to have been killed in the campaign.

Graphic footage aired by the Houthis’ Al Masirah TV news channel showed what appeared to be human bodies and injured people at the site. The Houthi-run Ministry of Interior said some 115 migrants had been detained at the site before the strike.

The broadcaster showed footage of bodies stuck under the rubble and of rescuers working to help the casualties.

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants brave the Eastern Route from the Horn of Africa, seeking to escape conflict, natural disasters and poor economic prospects by sailing across the Red Sea towards the oil-rich Gulf region.

Many hope for employment as labourers or domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries, though they face a perilous journey through war-torn Yemen.

The Houthis, who are accused of detaining and abusing the migrants, allegedly earn large sums smuggling them over the border. Those seeking to cross take a significant risk, with the threat of detainment and abuse added to by the long-running conflict.

Rescuers stand near the bodies of those killed in a strike at a migrant detention centre in Saada. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
The facility had been holding about 115 people from Ethiopia and other African countries who had been detained while crossing Yemen in a bid to secure work in Saudi Arabia. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
Injured African migrants lie on hospital beds. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
The latest US bombing raids have raised the death toll from US attacks on Yemen to more than 250 people, according to a tally of Houthi announcements on casualties. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
Injured African migrants lie on hospital beds in Saada, Yemen. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
The US military said on Sunday that since March 15, it has struck more than 800 targets in Yemen and killed hundreds of rebel fighters. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]
Yemen
The US has not commented on civilian casualties from its intense bombing of Yemen. [Naif Rahma/Reuters]