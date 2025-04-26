In Pictures

Homes of Kashmir attack suspects demolished

Soldiers demolish homes of alleged attackers in Kashmir following the region’s deadliest civilian assault in decades.

Homes destroyed in Kashmir after deadly attack sparks manhunt
Relatives and neighbours of Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh, who is suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, mourn after their house was demolished in Murran village of Pulwama, south of Srinagar. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
Soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir have demolished the homes of two men suspected of carrying out the disputed region’s deadliest attack against civilians in nearly two decades.

Police say the attackers are members of The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Pakistan rejects the allegation.

Meanwhile, Indian security forces have launched a huge manhunt for those responsible for killing 26 men in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Authorities have released wanted posters with sketches of three suspects: Adil Hussain Thokar, a suspected Kashmiri rebel, and two Pakistani citizens identified as Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa. They are also searching for Ashif Sheikh, another suspected rebel.

The family members of the two suspected rebels were also detained for questioning after the attack, a police officer and their relatives said.

Sheikh’s sister Yasmeena said soldiers cordoned off the area around their house in Kashmir’s southern Tral area late on Thursday night.

“One soldier climbed over the mud compound wall of our home,” said Yasmeena, who gave only one name.

“After some time, a big, frightening blast brought the house down. Everything inside was destroyed,” she said, adding that no one was inside the home at the time.

A police officer said soldiers also destroyed Thokar’s family home in neighbouring Bijbehara area in the same manner early on Friday.

“Both [suspected rebels] have been active for three to four years, and are part of TRF, which is an offshoot of LeT,” the officer told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“They are wanted militants [rebels] involved in earlier attacks as well on security forces,” the officer added.

Police have also offered a two million rupee ($23,500) bounty for information leading to each man’s arrest.

People walk through the debris of a demolished house related to the family of Ashif Sheikh, in Monghama village of Tral, south of Srinagar. [Habib Naqash/AFP]
Relatives and neighbours mourn near the demolished house related to the family of Ashif Sheikh. [Habib Naqash/AFP]
A man looks on as he stands near the debris of a demolished house related to the family of Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
Residents and police in southern Kashmir said Indian soldiers detonated explosives in the family homes of two suspected rebels they accused of being involved in Tuesday’s attack. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
In the past, Indian troops have demolished homes as a way to crush the rebellion in Kashmir. [Habib Naqash/AFP]
“He left home three years ago. We haven’t seen him since and nothing was ever recovered from this house despite multiple raids,” said Afroza, the aunt of one of the local men accused, Asif Sheikh. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
Authorities say they are investigating two local men and two Pakistani nationals for their alleged involvement in the attack. Officials have not elaborated or shared any evidence. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
Soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 25 blew up the family homes of two men who police allege were among a group that carried out the region's deadliest attack against civilians for decades. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
A neighbour of Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh, who is suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, mourns after their house was demolished in Murran village of Pulwama. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]