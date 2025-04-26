From the mightiest to the humble: Thousands gather for Pope Francis funeral

From some of the world’s most powerful leaders to those on society’s margins whom Pope Francis always made a point to minister to, hundreds of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican for the funeral rites for the late pontiff.

US President Donald Trump and some 60 other heads of state and reigning sovereigns travelled to Rome from around the globe. The Vatican said “a group of the poor and the needy” would be on the steps of Saint Mary Major Basilica to pay homage to the first Jesuit and first Latin American pope before his burial in the church.

The Holy See media office added that the poor had a special place in Francis’s heart. He had chosen for his papacy the name of the medieval Italian saint who famously renounced his family’s wealth when he joined the church.

Already, long lines of the faithful have paid their homage to Francis, who died on Monday at age 88, over the three days that his body was lying in state in a simple wooden coffin inside Saint Peter’s Basilica.

From the beginning of his papacy in 2013, Francis won over many around the world, Catholic or not, with his advocacy for migrants and the environment.

Advertisement

His legacy was more mixed on the topics of clergy sexual abuse and LGBTQ+ outreach, which made waves for increasing inclusion but was criticised by some for not going far enough.