Russia has pounded Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least eight people in the biggest air attack on the city this year. Seven other regions were also attacked, Ukraine said.

Rescue operations were still under way early Thursday morning to find bodies under the rubble of the overnight attack.

Russia fired at least 70 missiles and 145 drones at Ukraine between late Wednesday and early Thursday, the main target being Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Of the 215 projectiles, 112 were “confirmed to have been shot down”, it wrote on Telegram.

Through the night, rescue workers were scouring through the rubble of destroyed buildings and tackling blazes in apartment blocks.

The Interior Ministry said damage was recorded at 13 separate locations across the capital.