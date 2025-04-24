In Pictures

Russia unleashes deadliest Kyiv air attack this year

Kyiv struck with missiles and drones overnight; rescue operations continue amid widespread destruction and casualties.

Paramedics and a rescuer carry the body of a person found under debris of an apartment building.
Paramedics and a rescuer carry a body found under debris of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv [Ivan Antypenko/Reuters]
Published On 24 Apr 2025

Russia has pounded Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least eight people in the biggest air attack on the city this year. Seven other regions were also attacked, Ukraine said.

Rescue operations were still under way early Thursday morning to find bodies under the rubble of the overnight attack.

Russia fired at least 70 missiles and 145 drones at Ukraine between late Wednesday and early Thursday, the main target being Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Of the 215 projectiles, 112 were “confirmed to have been shot down”, it wrote on Telegram.

Through the night, rescue workers were scouring through the rubble of destroyed buildings and tackling blazes in apartment blocks.

The Interior Ministry said damage was recorded at 13 separate locations across the capital.

Rescue workers clear the rubble from a house heavily damaged after a Russian strike in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv. [Alex Babenko/AP Photo]
A rescue psychotherapist hugs a woman who lost a loved one, in front of the bodies of victims. [Alex Babenko/AP Photo]
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack showed Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to press his bigger army’s advantage on the roughly 1,000km (620-mile) front line, where it currently holds the momentum. [Alex Babenko/AP Photo]
Ukraine has been battered with aerial attacks throughout Russia's three-year invasion, but deadly strikes on Kyiv, which is better protected by air defences than other cities, are less common. [Alex Babenko/AP Photo]
Dozens of people were hospitalised following the attack on residential suburbs of Kyiv, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. [Alex Babenko/AP Photo]
Rescue workers clear the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
A rescue worker passes by a body after a Russian strike in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv. [Alex Babenko/AP Photo]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an immediate ceasefire. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects the site of a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]