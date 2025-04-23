Pope Francis’s open coffin has been carried to Saint Peter’s Basilica, accompanied by dozens of red-robed cardinals and Swiss guardsmen.

To the ringing of St Peter’s bells, the coffin left the Casa Santa Marta on Wednesday, the modest residence where Francis lived and died, on the shoulders of pallbearers and was carried slowly towards the basilica.

Eight Swiss guardsmen walked beside the open wooden coffin as it passed through St Peter’s Square, which was filled with tens of thousands of onlookers.

Priests decked out in choir dress and others in cassocks made up the long procession, some with candles in their hands, as groups of nuns followed behind.

The Argentinian pontiff died on Monday, aged 88, after suffering a stroke, a coma, and heart failure.

His funeral is set for Saturday and is expected to draw huge crowds and leaders from across the globe.