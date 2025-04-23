In Pictures

Pope Francis’s coffin carried to Saint Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis’s body arrived at Saint Peter’s Basilica to lie in state before his weekend funeral.

Pope Francis's body, which will lie in state for three days, arrives at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
Published On 23 Apr 2025

Pope Francis’s open coffin has been carried to Saint Peter’s Basilica, accompanied by dozens of red-robed cardinals and Swiss guardsmen.

To the ringing of St Peter’s bells, the coffin left the Casa Santa Marta on Wednesday, the modest residence where Francis lived and died, on the shoulders of pallbearers and was carried slowly towards the basilica.

Eight Swiss guardsmen walked beside the open wooden coffin as it passed through St Peter’s Square, which was filled with tens of thousands of onlookers.

Priests decked out in choir dress and others in cassocks made up the long procession, some with candles in their hands, as groups of nuns followed behind.

The Argentinian pontiff died on Monday, aged 88, after suffering a stroke, a coma, and heart failure.

His funeral is set for Saturday and is expected to draw huge crowds and leaders from across the globe.

People gather in St Peter's Square as they await the arrival of the body of Pope Francis. [Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]
Pope Francis's body passes through the crowd at the Vatican. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Pallbearers, next to Swiss Guards, carry the coffin of the late Pope Francis as it is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica, following the Pope's death, in the Vatican on April 23, 2025. The Pope died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21, 2025, of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Pallbearers, next to Swiss guardsmen, carry the coffin of the late pope as it is taken from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica. [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]
People take pictures in St Peter's Square as they await the arrival of the pope's body. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Nuns wait for Pope Francis's body to be transferred to St Peter's Basilica. [Kevin Coombs/Reuters]
The crowd watch as the body of Pope Francis is carried through St Peter's Square to St Peter's Basilica. [Stefano Costantino/AP Photo]
The body of Pope Francis is carried to St Peter's Basilica. [Stefano Costantino/AP Photo]
Swiss guardsmen and members of the clergy stand next to the coffin of Pope Francis inside St Peter's Basilica. [Tiziana Fabi/AFP]