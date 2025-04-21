In Pictures

Landmines continue to claim lives in post-Assad Syria

Urgent calls made to expand demining effort to cleanse deadly remnants of war still hiding in Syria’s soil.

Suleiman Khalil, 21, who lost his leg in a landmine explosion while harvesting olives with his friends, talks with his father at their home in the village of Qaminas, southeast of Idlib, the capital of Idlib governorate. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Published On 21 Apr 2025

Suleiman Khalil was harvesting olives in a Syrian orchard with two friends four months ago, unaware the soil beneath them still hid deadly remnants of war.

The trio suddenly noticed a mine lying on the ground. Panicked, Khalil and his friends tried to leave, but he stepped on a hidden mine that exploded. Terrified, his friends ran to find an ambulance, but Khalil, 21, thought they had abandoned him.

Khalil’s left leg was badly wounded in the initial explosion. His right leg was blown off from above the knee in a second blast. He used his shirt as a tourniquet on the stump and screamed for help until a nearby soldier heard him and rushed to his aid.

While the nearly 14-year Syrian war came to an end with the fall of Bashar al-Assad on December 8, war remnants continue to kill and maim.

Mines and explosive remnants – widely used since 2011 by Syrian government forces, its allies and armed opposition groups – have contaminated vast areas, many of which became accessible only after al-Assad’s government collapsed, leading to a surge in the number of landmine casualties, according to a recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.

Experts estimated that tens of thousands of landmines remain buried across Syria, particularly in former front-line regions like rural areas of Idlib governorate.

At least 249 people, including 60 children, have been killed and 379 injured by these munitions since December 8, according to INSO, an international organisation that coordinates safety for aid workers.

Landmines not only kill and maim but also cause long-term psychological trauma and broader harm, such as displacement, loss of property and reduced access to essential services, HRW says.

The rights group has urged the transitional government to establish a civilian-led mine action authority in coordination with the United Nations Mine Action Service to streamline and expand demining efforts.

Salah Swed, 28, visits the grave of his brother Mohammed, who was killed while trying to dismantle a landmine in their village of Kafr Nabl, south of Idlib. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Shepherd Jalal Ma'rouf, 22, who lost a limb to a landmine while herding sheep on farmland recently recaptured from regime forces, at his home in Deir Sunbul village, south of Idlib. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Suleiman Khalil walks outside his home in the village of Qaminas. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Members of Syria's Ministry of Defence clear landmines south of Idlib. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Landmines and explosive remnants have killed at least 249 people and injured 379 since the end of al-Assad's regime on December 8, according to the International NGO Safety Organisation.
Smoke rises as a landmine is detonated on farmland south of Idlib. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]