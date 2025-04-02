In Pictures

Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs as hope fades for survivors

Myanmar quake leaves nearly 2,900 dead and thousands homeless as relief efforts face challenges amid ongoing conflict.

Myanmar and Chinese rescuers carry the body of a victim who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building Sky Villa in Mandalay five days after a powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Published On 2 Apr 2025

Rescuers pulled a man alive from the rubble five days after Myanmar’s devastating earthquake, as calls grew for the military government to allow more aid in and halt attacks on rebels.

The shallow magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Friday flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing at least 2,886 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Several leading armed groups fighting the military have suspended hostilities during the quake recovery, but the military government chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, promised to continue “defensive activities” against “terrorists”.

United Nations agencies, rights groups and foreign governments have urged all sides in Myanmar’s civil war to stop fighting and focus on helping those affected by the earthquake, the biggest to hit the country in decades.

Hopes of finding more survivors are fading, but there was a moment of joy on Wednesday as a man was pulled alive from the ruins of a hotel in the capital, Naypyidaw.

Workers wearing hazmat suits spray disinfectant to sterilise the rubble of a collapsed building in Mandalay. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
A joint team of Myanmar and Turkish rescuers pulls a man alive from the rubble of a hotel in the capital, Naypyidaw, five days after the earthquake. [AFP]
Days after the shallow magnitude 7.7 earthquake that killed 2,886 people, many in Myanmar are still sleeping outdoors, either unable to return to ruined homes or afraid of aftershocks. [AFP]
People take shelter in temporary tents set up outdoors at sunrise in Mandalay. [AFP]
A rescuer works through the rubble of a collapsed building in Naypyidaw. [AP Photo]
The World Health Organization said more than 10,000 buildings are known to have collapsed or been severely damaged. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Foreign aid workers have been arriving slowly to help in the rescue efforts, but progress lags due to a lack of heavy machinery in many places. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Multiple countries have pledged millions in assistance to help Myanmar and humanitarian aid organisations with the monumental task ahead. [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Buddhist nuns carry boxes from a damaged building in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. [Democratic Voice of Burma via AP]