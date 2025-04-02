Rescuers pulled a man alive from the rubble five days after Myanmar’s devastating earthquake, as calls grew for the military government to allow more aid in and halt attacks on rebels.

The shallow magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Friday flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing at least 2,886 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Several leading armed groups fighting the military have suspended hostilities during the quake recovery, but the military government chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, promised to continue “defensive activities” against “terrorists”.

United Nations agencies, rights groups and foreign governments have urged all sides in Myanmar’s civil war to stop fighting and focus on helping those affected by the earthquake, the biggest to hit the country in decades.

Hopes of finding more survivors are fading, but there was a moment of joy on Wednesday as a man was pulled alive from the ruins of a hotel in the capital, Naypyidaw.