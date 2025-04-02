In Pictures

Exhaustion and despair as Gaza faces new waves of forced displacement

Families flee with few belongings as Gaza’s shelters overflow, leaving many without tents or essential supplies.

Palestinians who fled Rafah after Israeli evacuation orders, arrive in Khan Younis, Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 2 Apr 2025

As Israel issues wide new forced displacement orders across the Gaza Strip, Palestinians say they are crushed by exhaustion and hopelessness at the prospect of fleeing once again.

Many are packing a few belongings and trudging off in search of new shelters despite there being no safe spaces in the war-torn enclave. Some say they just cannot bear to move.

When ordered out of Jabalia in northern Gaza, Ihab Suliman and his family could only grab some food and blankets before making their way south on March 19. It was their eighth time fleeing over the past 18 months of war.

“There is no longer any taste to life,” said Suliman, a former university professor. “Life and death have become one and the same for us.”

Suliman is among the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have fled temporary shelters since Israel shattered a two-month-old ceasefire on March 18 with renewed bombardment and ground assaults.

Daunted by the notion of starting over, some Palestinians are ignoring the latest displacement orders – even if it means risking their lives.

“After one year and a half of war that has exhausted everyone, children and their parents, too, are just worn out physically and mentally,” said Rosalia Bollen, UNICEF’s communication specialist.

For the past month, Israel has blocked all food, fuel and supplies from entering Gaza, and aid groups say there are no more tents or other shelter supplies to help the newly displaced.

On Tuesday, the World Food Programme shut down all its bakeries in Gaza, on which hundreds of thousands rely for bread, because it had run out of flour.

Israel’s forced displacement orders cover large swaths of the Strip, including many areas of Gaza City and towns in the north, parts of the southern city of Khan Younis, and almost the entire southern city of Rafah and its surroundings.

Most of the people have had to move multiple times to escape fighting and bombardment. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians wait for donated food at a distribution centre in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Displaced Palestinians carry their belongings on the outskirts of Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
During the two-month ceasefire that began in mid-January, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flowed back to their destroyed neighbourhoods. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Even if their homes were destroyed, they wanted to be near them - some setting up tents on or next to the rubble. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
They had hoped it would be the end of their displacement in a war that has driven nearly the entire population of about 2.3 million from their homes. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,399 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 114,583 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
The Government Media Office updated its death toll about two months ago to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Noor Abu Mariam said she and her brother and parents have already been displaced 11 times over the course of the war, moving through tent camps and houses around the south, each time starting over in the search for shelter, food and supplies. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]