Dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza’s tent camps for displaced people

Israeli attacks target displaced people in and around southern Gaza’s al-Mawasi, as well as in Beit Lahiya in the north.

Gaza
The Palestinian Civil Defence said the Israeli army struck tents in the area of al-Mawasi in the governorate of Khan Younis, where many Palestinians had sought refuge after being displaced by ongoing Israeli attacks. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Published On 17 Apr 2025

A wave of Israeli air strikes has hit multiple encampments for displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing dozens of people, according to the enclave’s civil defence agency.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said Israel’s targets overnight included several tents in the al-Mawasi area of the southern city of Khan Younis.

“At least 16 martyrs [were killed], most of them women and children, and 23 others were wounded following a direct strike by two Israeli missiles on several tents housing displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis,” Bassal told the AFP news agency.

The al-Mawasi area was designated by Israel as a so-called “humanitarian zone”.

Seven others were killed in an attack on tents in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, while another attack near the al-Mawasi area killed a father and his child who were living in a tent, Bassal said.

A child looks on at the site of an Israeli attack on a tent camp sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Relatives mourn over the bodies of two men killed during an Israeli army strike, before their funeral in Khan Younis. [Mariam Dagga/AP Photo]
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Gaza
Palestinians inspect a damaged area after an Israeli air strike targeting tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
A woman walks as Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced people. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A man carries the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners pray beside small body bags during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser Hospital. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]