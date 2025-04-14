In Pictures

Bethlehem carvers fret over second Easter without tourists

Bethlehem artisans face a worsening crisis as Israel’s war on Gaza halts tourism and US tariffs threaten exports.

A Palestinian woodcarver shapes crosses made from olive wood in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem
A Palestinian woodcarver shapes crosses made from olive wood in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Published On 14 Apr 2025

On most Easter holidays, the cobbled streets of Bethlehem — the occupied West Bank town revered as the birthplace of Jesus — would be bustling with tourists.

Pilgrims and sightseers once packed the souvenir shops, providing a vital lifeline for local artisans. But since Israel’s war on Gaza erupted in October 2023, the usual flow of visitors has dried up.

Attalah Zacharia, a veteran olive wood carver, now relies heavily on exports to Europe and the United States. But even that stream of income is now in jeopardy, as recently announced US tariffs threaten to choke off the few remaining sales.

Easter and Christmas are traditionally high seasons for Bethlehem, where tourism accounts for 70 percent of the city’s annual income.

“Bethlehem as a tourist destination has faced a very difficult period during the last two years,” said Anton Salman, the city’s mayor.

Without visitors, the town’s artisan workshops have fallen eerily quiet.

In Zacharia’s store, rows of intricately carved crucifixes and nativity figurines gather dust. Palestinian carvers sit idle, surrounded by the wares they once sold to a global clientele.

“There is no tourism,” Zacharia said, “so there is no work”.

His workshop, a family business established in the West Bank in 1960, has been forced to slash its workforce from 25 to just 10 employees. Zacharia now opens only two days a week.

He estimates his business has suffered a 75 percent decline since the start of the war.

Piles of the soft, richly grained olive wood traditionally used for Bethlehem’s carvings lie stacked outside his shop. On a long workbench, miniature figures of Jesus on the cross are lined up, each unique due to the wood’s natural markings.

“Before, of course, the situation was completely normal, the entire crew was working,” Zacharia said. “I don’t know what the future holds.”

Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza last month, breaking a ceasefire that had begun in January.

With no end in sight to the conflict, tourism in Israel and the occupied West Bank has plummeted.

Compounding the crisis, Israel has barred entry to most of the 150,000 Palestinians from the West Bank who once worked in Israel, dealing a heavy blow to the Palestinian economy — which contracted by 25 percent in the past year.

Bassem Giacaman, another seasoned woodworker whose shop overlooks Manger Square, momentarily perks up when a rare customer enters his factory.

US President Donald Trump this week delayed the implementation of new import tariffs for 90 days after they triggered a four-day market rout and raised fears of a looming global recession. But for business owners like Giacaman, the reprieve offers only a temporary relief.

If the tariffs are enforced, he says, the consequences will be dire. Already, two clients have put their orders on hold. With most Palestinian exports routed through Israeli markets, artisans face the risk of a 17 percent tax on their goods.

“I’ll have to increase my prices,” he said. “It will be damaging to every business in the West Bank.”

Giacaman says one of his handcrafted wooden crucifixes even made its way into the hands of Trump. He proudly shows on his phone a photograph of the former US president holding the miniature cross.

While the image offers a moment of pride, it does not reflect broader political sentiment.

He adds that neither he nor many other Palestinians support Trump.

Olive logs are placed in the backyard of a workshop to dry before being cut for sale in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Olive logs are placed in the back yard of a workshop to dry before being carved. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Bassem Giacaman, right, sells one of his olive-wood products to a tourist who visited his gift shop prior to Holy Week celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Bassem Giacaman, right, sells one of his olive-wood products to a tourist in his gift shop. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Bassem Giacaman shows a photo on his phone that he received from an American client, of US president Donald Trump holding a small cross that was fabricated in his workshop, as he stands in his gift shop in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Bassem Giacaman shows a photo on his phone that he received from an American client of US President Donald Trump holding a small cross fabricated in his workshop. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Wood-carving tools are seen on a table at the a workshop specialized in biblically themed olive wood sculptures, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Wood-carving tools are seen on a table at a workshop in Bethlehem. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A Palestinian man carves an olive-wood sculpture of Jesus Christ at the Zacharia workshop before Holy Week celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A Palestinian man carves an olive-wood sculpture of Jesus Christ at the Zacharia workshop. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A Palestinian woodcarver works on an olive-wood sculpture of Jesus Christ at the Zacharia workshop prior to Holy Week celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday on April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Attalah Zacharia's workshop, a family business established in the West Bank in 1960, has been forced to slash its workforce from 25 to just 10 employees. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Sculptures depicting hands of olive wood are placed in a box at the Zacharia family workshop in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Sculptures depicting hands of olive wood are placed in a box at the Zacharia family workshop. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A Palestinian carver works on a biblical figurine made from olive wood as he sits next to sculptures depicting the Washing of the Feet scene at the Zacharia family workshop prior to Holy Week celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Since October 7, 2023, Zacharia estimates his business has suffered a 75 percent decline. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A man carries a child on a street near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A woman kisses the Stone of Unction, which is traditionally claimed as the stone where Jesus' body was prepared for burial, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, prior to Holy Week celebrations in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A woman kisses the Stone of Unction, which is traditionally claimed as the stone where the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A man walks past a gift shop that displays products made from olive wood in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]