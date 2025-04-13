In Pictures

Gallery|History

Lebanese Civil War began 50 years ago. Here’s how one photographer saw it

Award-winning photojournalist Claude Salhani documented his country’s war for nine years, until he had to turn away.

Claude Salhani riding atop an amphibIous landing craft with US Marines in Lebanon, 1983.
Claude Salhani rides on top of an amphibIous landing craft with US marines in Lebanon in 1983. [Courtesy of Claude Salhani's family]
Published On 13 Apr 2025

On this day in 1975, Claude Salhani was a 23-year-old Lebanese photojournalist working for the Annahar newspaper.

At the time, he dreamed of going to Vietnam and taking the kind of powerful war images he had seen and admired.

However, he wouldn’t have to leave his country to cover war.

On April 13, 1975, the Phalangist militia attacked a bus in Beirut’s Ain el-Remmaneh neighbourhood, kicking off a civil war that lasted 15 years.

The bus was carrying Palestinians and Lebanese home from a political rally by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC).

The Phalangists were responding to a drive-by assassination attempt on their leader, Pierre Gemayel, outside a church. Gemayel was unscathed, but others were killed, including Gemayel’s bodyguard and a Phalangist whose child was being baptised that day.

The lead-up to the Lebanese Civil War was not devoid of other incidents, but Salhani said it was clear something was different after that day.

Over the next nine years, Salhani would capture the brutal reality of the war – Christian and pro-Palestinian militias, the warlords pulling their strings and, most importantly, their victims.

Advertisement

He was threatened by right-wing Christian militias, kidnapped by a Palestinian faction, and wounded by Israeli shelling that broke his ankle and a car crash that left his two front teeth hanging by their roots.

Salhani covered the war for Annahar, the French photo agency Sygma, and the United Press International and Reuters news agencies. His images were featured on the cover of news magazines like Time and Newsweek.

In 1983, he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for a photo of a young man dressed in US military fatigues, wiping away a tear after two suicide trucks rammed a barracks and killed more than 240 US military members.

He left Beirut in 1984, hurt by what his home had become. He promised never to return but came back for a visit in 2000 and then returned infrequently until his death.

Salhani died in 2022 in Paris at the age of 70.

He spoke of returning to Lebanon until his final days.

Palestinian combatants maintain their positions in Beirut as they await the results of political negotiations between parties. (Photo by Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images)
Palestinian combatants maintain their position in Beirut on January 1, 1975, as clashes build up to all-out war. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Advertisement
New commando recruits undergo intense training in a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) camp. The fedayeen live in grottos, cut off from others, and make up one of the toughest organizations of the PFLP. (Photo by Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images)
New commando recruits during their training in a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) camp on August 1, 1975. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
CC
Palestinian nationalist fighters called fedayeen, like this one undergoing training in 1975 at a PFLP camp, lived in grottos, cut off from other people, and were in one of the toughest organisations of the PFLP. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Claude Salhani Lebanon
These Cedar Guards as well as Christian and Phalangist fighters took up positions in the Tabet Forest near the Palestinian camp of Tal Zaatar on January 10, 1976, as the civil war between Christians and Muslims, once limited to Beirut and its suburbs, starts to spread across the interior of the country. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Claude Salhani Lebanon
Phalangist Christians invade the neighbourhood of Karantina in Beirut on January 19, 1976. Although the inhabitants fled, the Phalangists burned buildings and shops. On the grill of this truck is an image of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who funded some Palestinian militias. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Claude Salhani Lebanon
Salhani was threatened while leaving Karantina, a Muslim enclave of Beirut, by a Phalangist militia leader. He asked his photo agency at the time to publish the photos without his name, but his name was mistakenly added anyway. Salhani wouldn't be able to visit east Beirut for a couple of years. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Advertisement
Claude Salhani Lebanon
Inhabitants of Karantina line up and leave the neighborhood under the watch of armed Phalangists on January 19, 1976. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Claude Salhani Lebanon
In Beirut, fighting continued in spite of a ceasefire. Lebanese militiamen, shown here on June 30, 1976, begin wearing T-shirts with the name of their organisations, some illustrated with representations of fighters. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]
Claude Salhani Lebanon
A woman walks along a street in Karantina, Beirut, during the Phalangist invasion of the Muslim enclave on August 19, 1976. A fighter stands behind her with a gun. [Claude Salhani/Sygma via Getty Images]