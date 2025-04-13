In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Gaza’s al-Ahli Hospital targeted by Israeli missiles

The last functioning hospital in northern Gaza is now out of service after the latest missile attacks.

Gaza hospital hit by Israeli strike
Two Israeli missiles hit a building at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Published On 13 Apr 2025

Israeli forces have targeted Gaza’s al-Ahli Hospital with missiles, destroying the emergency unit and putting the only functioning hospital in northern Gaza out of service, according to Al Jazeera correspondents.

Health officials at the hospital evacuated patients, while some of them, including critically ill patients, were forced to flee after the Israeli military issued a warning before the attack.

The air strike came “minutes after the army’s warning to evacuate this building of patients, the injured and their companions”, the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday.

“The bombing led to the destruction of the surgery building and the oxygen generation station for the intensive care units,” it added.

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli air raids in Gaza since the start of the war on the enclave on October 7, 2023.

“Critically ill patients, including those in the surgical and emergency units, are now left without shelter or oxygen,” Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah in northern Gaza, said.

Razan al-Nahhas, an emergency doctor currently working in central Gaza who previously worked at al-Ahli Hospital, said at least three people, including a 12-year-old boy with a head injury, were reported dead following the forced evacuation.

The Israeli military said the hospital was targeted because it was being used as a “command and control” centre by the “terrorist organization Hamas”.

In its statement, Gaza’s Government Media Office condemned the attack as a “heinous and filthy crime”, saying Israel “deliberately destroyed and rendered out of service 34 hospitals as part of a systematic plan to dismantle what remains of the healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip”.

In October 2023, an attack on the hospital had killed 500 people.

Israel has repeatedly attacked hospitals in the Palestinian enclave with impunity throughout its devastating war.

Gaza hospital hit by Israeli strike
The attack came shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
people wearing uniforms stand in the ruins of a destroyed building
No casualties were reported, according to the civil emergency service. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
A gurney lies amid the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Al-Ahli hospital, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital, in Gaza City on April 13, 2025.
A gurney lies amid the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza City. [AFP]
People check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Al-Ahli hospital, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital, in Gaza City on April 13, 2025.
Israel did not comment on the strike. [AFP]
A view shows a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security, in Gaza City, April 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli air attacks in Gaza. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Palestinians inspect a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security, in Gaza City, April 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Palestinians inspect a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside al-Ahli Hospital. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
A view shows a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security, in Gaza City, April 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
On March 28, the World Health Organization said 22 of Gaza's 36 hospitals were partially functional. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]